Miyoung gets labeled as a problem by fellow streamers during Valorant livestream

On stream, Miyoung "Kkatamina" played Valorant with fellow streamers - Chocobars, Natsumiii and Shiphtur. She was messing around with Shiphtur before asking him what was wrong with him.

He responded that he had a lot of problems and that he didn't appreciate her bringing it up on stream. He made a joke referencing the popular Jay-Z song 99 Problems.

"I've got 99 problems and you are a lot of them."

Shiphtur labels Miyoung a "problem"

While playing Valorant with Chocobars, Natsumiii and Shiphtur, Miyoung was labeled a "problem" by Shiphtur.

The group had just gotten out of a game they had won, and she was already claiming that they were about to go on a win streak.

"Oh my God this is it! I'm gonna start winning!"

Shiphtur reciprocated her positive outlook, saying they were definitely going to win a few more games.

She started making a strange voice when talking to Shiphtur, leading him to start making the same voice back at her. The voice was like a baby squealing with intermittent coughing in between words. Eventually, she asked him what was wrong with him.

"Danny, what's wrong with you?"

The former League of Legends pro's response got a bit too real.

"Lots of things, and you keep bringing it up and it gets worse and worse."

Shiphtur also said that he doesn't appreciate Miyoung bringing his problems up on stream repeatedly.

"You know I have problems and you just keep bringing it up while on stream."

She repeatedly apologized to Shiphtur before using it to set up her next joke at the streamer's expense. She said that the streamer was toxic.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry... that you're toxic."

Chocobars chimed in to pile onto Shiphtur, telling him to "get owned."

"Get f****** owned, Danny!"

That's when Shiphtur clapped back at her, saying that he has 99 problems and she was a lot of them. This is in reference to the popular song "99 Problems" by Jay-Z. This got a good laugh out of everyone on the call.

Miyoung seemed pleased to be labeled one of Shiphtur's "problems."

"I take those. Wait, that's kinda clean."

Natsumiii responded incredulously to her, asking why she accepted being called a problem so eagerly.

"You do?"

While it was clear Shiphtur wasn't being serious when he said he was hurt by what she said, it was a bit of an awkward moment until he joked about her being a "problem."

