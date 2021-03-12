Mizkif serenades Pokimane with a song on the AustinShow

Mizkif’s off-the-cuff song about Pokimane in the tune of “Hey There Delilah” was loved by all viewers on the AustinShow.

Mizkif sings to Pokimane #twitchclips https://t.co/MzmbzBUtdm — Sir Jorge A Aguilar (@SirJAAguilar) March 12, 2021

Austin attempted to make a platonic song about Pokimane in the tune of “Hey There Delilah.” Austin could not reword the song and was struggling to figure out what words worked best. Mizkif noticed Austin struggling and sang it in a platonic way for Pokimane. The lyrics are as follows:

“Hey there Poki wanna to que some Valorent? / You’re getting canceled on Twitter right now but that’s irrelevant / you are my friend / my friend to the very end.”

Mizkif was cheered on in the Reddit Comments.

Austin was upset that Mizkif took away his thunder, but Mizkif made the show even better. Many in the comments were stating that Miz was responsible for “carrying” the rest of the show.

Many do point out that Miz’s attire is pretty silly. The best line is “assistant manager at Chili's” which is a pretty good description of Miz's choice of attire. It seemed both out of place and perfectly fitting for Mizkif's personality.

The singing was not out of character for Mizkif. Miz often sings while playing games and his fans always love it. It appears that viewers from the AustinShow also enjoyed Miz’s performance.

its nice to see the small streamer @mizkif be inspired to sing by the big streamer @mayahiga6 what a wonderful wholesome day :) i love to see big streamers helping out small streamers. mayahiSmile — Grimari (@TheRealGrimari) February 26, 2021

He would be well-liked if he was invited back to the AustinShow to do a cover of another song, since he received so many requests for that type of material.

This is the second time that Mizkif sang about Pokimane

The original time was mentioned in the comments and it is a much better presentation of Mizkif’s voice. The video is down below.

In this video, Maya tries to stop Mizkif pretty clearly and so the rendition ends abruptly. Despite this, there is no doubt that Mizkif is a very good singer.

