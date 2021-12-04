"That sucks": Mizkif takes over Fuslie's PC with PeterparkTV and Kkatamina, breaks her mic setup

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's trip to Los Angeles, California, was quite the eventful one after the content creator managed to create chaos wherever he went.

Besides "breaking" his friendship with Lily "Lilypichu" Ki over a game of rock-paper-scissors at the OTV house, Mizkif also wreaked havoc at Leslie "Fuslie" Fu's place, by somehow messing with her streaming mic's setup.

Mizkif attempts to go through Fuslie's account

Soon after his visit to the OTV base, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo visited his friends Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, Peter "Peterparktv" Parker and Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim. Seated in Fuslie's room, he did a quick stream with her and the others before he headed off.

Peter and Mizkif were having a conversation when the latter thought he spotted Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar in the chat. He then said,

"It's hard to see who types what, because I'm not logged into anything. We're essentially not even live. You can ask (Kkatamina) - before stream, I didn't even click the 'start streaming' button."

Mizkif then had the idea of trying to type through Fuslie's account, but much to his chagrin, Fuslie had smartly logged out of her account before handing her PC over to the Parasocial host.

A disappointed Mizkif then picked up the drink can that he had left on her table. His hand hit something else and immediately, the stream was filled with a large, blaring static noise.

Mizkif could be seen shocked and afraid, as he later exclaimed the he knew Fuslie would "kill him" if she found out what he had done. The three messed around with the equipment in an attempt to fix it, which they were able to after 10 or so minutes.

In fact, before Fuslie left Mizkif alone with her PC, she had specifically told him not to touch anything or move anything around.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mizkif's stream at Fuslie's place was quite chaotic, to say the least. He was sponsored by Spotify Wrapped and was not permitted to curse, but him and his guests all had several slip-of-the-tongue moments throughout the stream, which viewers found amusing.

Edited by Siddharth Satish