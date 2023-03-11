MLB The Show 23 adds World Baseball Classic to Diamond Dynasty - All confirmed players, features, and more

MLB The Show 23 will feature the World Baseball Classic tournament and other associated content when the game goes live later this month. The title's developers have revealed plenty of useful information via a blog post, which will certainly excite fans.

Based on the information revealed so far, MLB The Show 23 will feature various baseball stars and uniforms associated with the global tournament. These add to the numerous items and cards that will be released in the Diamond Dynasty mode.

Many international talents are confirmed to appear in the Diamond Dynasty mode. While the national kits will certainly add to the immersiveness of the game, the spotlight will be on the special cards.

MLB The Show 23 players will definitely want to get their hands on these items, and with the Digital Deluxe Edition, it could all become quite feasible.

MLB The Show 23's international cards from World Baseball Classic could offer a great alternative to players

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is shaping up to be an exciting event. MLB The Show 23 will certainly act as an extension of the tournament, which sees nations taking on each other for global domination.

Many stars from the MLB are busy trying to help their countries win, and their efforts in doing so will be reflected in future cards.

The game will have a dedicated conquest map and limited events themed around the World Baseball Classic. This will enable players to earn special items, bat skins, and Flashback players.

Several big names have already been confirmed to make an appearance in the Diamond Dynasty mode. These cards will certainly be high on the wishlist of many MLB The Show 23 players:

Munetaka Murakami

Roki Sasaki

Mookie Betts

Jung-hoo Lee

Marek Minarik

Chie-Hsien Chen

Li Lin

Kungkuan Gilegiljaw

World Baseball Classic Flashback players are also coming to the Diamond Dynasty following the game's launch:

First Base: Miguel Cabrera (Team Venezuela), Freddie Freeman (Team Canada), Paul Goldschmidt (Team USA)

Miguel Cabrera (Team Venezuela), Freddie Freeman (Team Canada), Paul Goldschmidt (Team USA) Third Base: Nolan Arenado (Team USA), Manny Machado (Team Dominican Republic), Yoan Moncada (Team Cuba)

Nolan Arenado (Team USA), Manny Machado (Team Dominican Republic), Yoan Moncada (Team Cuba) Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Team Venezuela), Yusuke Masago (Team China), Kyle Tucker (Team USA), Luis Robert Jr. (Team Cuba)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Team Venezuela), Yusuke Masago (Team China), Kyle Tucker (Team USA), Luis Robert Jr. (Team Cuba) Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (Team Japan), Sandy Alcantara (Team Dominican Republic), Adam Wainwright (Team USA)

This list might not be extensive, but the blog post hints that more cards will be coming to MLB The Show 23. As for cosmetics, all 20 nations will have their representation, adding to the overall customization options in the game.

Those who purchase the title's Digital Deluxe Edition will get a choice pack containing a World Baseball Classic Diamond player and another choice pack with a national team kit. "Around the World" packs will also be available in the game, and they could reward players with more items from the global tournament.

Poll : 0 votes