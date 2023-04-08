MLB The Show 23 Great Egg Hunt program - All rewards, how to get vouchers, and more

The Great Egg Hunt is live on MLB The Show 23, kicking off the Easter celebrations. This is the first major event in this year’s launch, and it comes with amazing rewards. However, unlike other programs, this event can be a bit challenging to complete since the exact locations of the nine egg vouchers are unknown.

Nine egg vouchers are hidden across the different game modes available on MLB The Show 23. Dedicated fans have discovered that some of these egg vouchers can be obtained by simply playing the game, while others are more difficult to obtain.

Let’s check out the amazing cards players can obtain from the Great Egg Hunt on MLB The Show 23.

The Great Egg Hunt is a perfect program for both beginner and veteran MLB The Show 23 players

The Great Egg Hunt program comes right after the global launch of MLB The Show 23 on March 28. The Easter celebrations consist of nine different egg vouchers.

These vouchers can be exchanged to get the following rewards:

Catfish Hunter (SP) – 95 Overall Diamond

Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Profile Icon

Alex Bregman (3B) – 96 Overall Diamond

5 The Show 23 Packs

Gregory Soto (RP) – 95 Overall Diamond

3 Ballin is a Habit Packs

George Springer – 97 Overall Diamond

Reggie Jackson – 97 Overall Diamond

Golden Egg Profile Icon

The Great Egg Hunt program can be found in the game within the “Programs” section. A separate set of Moments has been released, including hints for the nine vouchers.

The program went live earlier on April 7, and based on explanations from players, the vouchers are dropped at random. It’s unclear why San Diego Studio implemented such a system in the first place. While the activities to earn the vouchers might be the same for all players, some may need to grind more than others to obtain the rewards.

The correct interpretation of the hints will become clearer in the coming days as more vouchers are unlocked, and this article will be duly updated once they're decrypted. It’s worth noting that there are nine different game modes in Diamond Dynasty - the same as the number of vouchers to be won.

Some hints suggest that players may have to complete specific tasks within a particular game mode to receive a Great Egg voucher.

Aside from the Great Egg Hunt program, there’s plenty more for MLB The Show 23 players. Topps has released eight special cards inspired by real-life incidents from MLB’s week one matches.

The See Ball Hit Ball event is also live and offers two great rewards featuring Vinny Castilla and Gary Sheffield. Players must win 15 and 25 games to unlock these cards, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes