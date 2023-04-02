MLB The Show 23 guide: How to equip equipment?

Equipment in MLB The Show 23 refers to items you can attach to your ballplayer/team to improve their stats. Like MLB Pros, you can use different options when choosing your favorite bats, gloves, and sunglasses. These aren’t just cosmetics as each item will modify certain attribute values, and hence, result in their improvement.

The role of the equipment also expands to different game modes, including RTTS (Road to the Show) and Diamond Dynasty. While the same gear can be used in both, the process of using them differs based on the mode.

Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran in MLB The Show 23, the job can easily be done by completing the steps in the following section.

Equipping the best equipment has its advantages in MLB The Show 23

The process of how to use different equipment in MLB The Show 23 varies slightly based on the mode you're going for.

1) Road to the Show (RTTS)

Let’s first look at how to use them in your RTTS save.

Open and load up your game. From the home screen, open your player's profile. Select your ballplayer, scroll down until you find Playstyle, and choose Equipment. Choose the Equipment you want.

Make sure to un-equip your favorite equipment from one character before you can use it on another. This is because MLB The Show 23 prevents you from simultaneously using the same materials on different players.

2) Diamond Dynasty

Let’s now take a look at how you can use equipment in Diamond Dynasty. The initial steps to open and load the game will stay the same. Once it’s done and you’re connected to the internet, start Diamond Dynasty.

Under the Home tab, select the Customize option (second from left). A list of options will open. Pick the third from the top that reads Team Equipment. You can now select the right equipment based on your needs. Remember that this will apply to all players in your squad, unlike how it works in RTTS mode.

How to find different equipment?

MLB The Show 23 has different ways to obtain equipment and use it in various game modes. For starters, you will receive a special bat without even playing if you get the Digital Deluxe/Captain Edition.

Don’t worry if you didn’t, since more can be earned by just playing the game. Basic packs in Diamond Dynasty frequently drop such items, and you might even get one of Diamond rarity if you’re lucky.

Different reward paths also hand out unique equipment. You’ll need to earn XPs and reach that node to unlock them.

Irrespective of which equipment you use, pay proper attention to the stats being modified. Improving Contact and Vision, for example, are great choices to improve your batting results.

