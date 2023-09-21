MLBB Season 30 start date, upcoming changes, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is ready to release a new season within three days. The popular MOBA title brings new seasons every three months with fresh content. The MLBB Season 30 will arrive on September 24, 2023. While many players are playing aggressively to reach Mythic rank before this season ends, others are eagerly awaiting all the new features the game will bring in the upcoming season.

A new Project NEXT update just dropped a few days ago, introducing new looks for five Eruditio heroes, including X.borg, Layla, and Johnson. While gamers were busy exploring the renewed hero appearances and newly adjusted powers, Moonton Games reminded them about the arrival of MLBB Season 30 with a tweet from the game’s official page on September 21, 2023.

Plenty of new content set to arrive with MLBB Season 30

Expand Tweet

Arriving on September 24, 2023, MLBB Season 30 is rumored to bring new skins and heroes.

Cici is the new champion (Image via YouTube/Clicker Official YT)

There are also rumors that a new champion named Cici will soon be introduced in the game with her yoyo and that she could be Aamon's partner. However, there is no official confirmation of the news from the developer yet.

Nana revamp

Nana will get a revamp in MLBB (Image via YouTube/Clicker Official YT)

Nana has been nerfed in the latest patch update and arrived in the game on September 18, 2023. In this new MLBB Season 30, the champion will get unlimited Molina. Nana can now use her second skill to improve her ult’s accuracy. It will instantly transform all the enemy heroes in the target, making Nana more effective in battles in the Mid Lane.

Flask of the Oasis

New Flask of the Oasis item (Image via YouTube/Clicker Official YT)

Flask of the Oasis is a new support item that will increase Magic Power by 60%, add 300 HP, and provide a 10% Cooldown Reduction to champions if included in their item build. There will be an extra 12% Healing Effect. This will work best for Roamers and Support heroes using the ‘Revitalize’ Battle Spell.

New skins

Vexana will probably get this skin in October (Image via YouTube/Clicker Official YT)

The forthcoming season will also bring some new top-notch skins for different champions. There is a rumored Vexana skin arriving in October. This blue skin with a crown suits the champion.

Baxia will get a new skin in the upcoming season (Image via YouTube/Clicker Official YT)

There are rumors of a new Miya skin for October. The brown attire with a helmet similar to Saber's makes the attire perfect for a warrior like Miya. Baxia will also receive a new skin in the upcoming MLBB Season 30 update.

New ranked badges

New ranked badges (Image via YouTube/ Clicker Official YT)

The looks of different rank badges will also change this coming season. As seen in the picture above, the badge now looks more prominent.

Rewards

Season 29 prizes are currently running in the game. You can earn some, such as 10K Battle Points, 750 Tickets, and a Mythic limited edition Battle Emote if you reach Mythic by the end of this season.

Check out our guide to win more in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and reach Mythic rank faster before the season ends.