Mobile Legends best Zilong build in MLBB: Emblems, items, and more

Zilong is among the best MLBB fighters that can carry any team after the initial jungling early-game. With a perfect set of skills to ambush enemies with his buffed basic attack, Zilong can keep the enemy champions quiet. However, like any other champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, you need to find the best items and emblems for the best Zilong build in MLBB, which can be somewhat troublesome, especially for beginners.

Although the game now offers recommended pro builds for every champion on the roster, you will occasionally need the champion for a different role. Thus, knowing what item build is suited for a role can keep you ahead of the curve. This article guides you to the best Zilong build so that you can avoid this problem.

Best Zilong build in MLBB: items

Finding the best items for an MLBB champion depends on your playstyle, your team’s needs, and other such details. This article provides a few specific builds for different playstyles. Choose the right one to cater to all your needs.

Sustained DPS

Use the Demon Hunter Sword, Swift Boots, Endless Battle, Windtalker, Immortality, and Blade of Despair for the perfect sustained DPS build for Zilong.

CD reduction

If your main goal is to clear up lanes and prepare for the late game faster, you should opt for this build. Use Haas’ Claws, Swift Boots, Great Dragon Spear, Berserker’s Fury, Endless Battle, and Blade of Despair for this build.

Attack Speed Effect

You can also try the Corrosion Scythe, Swift Boots, Demon Hunter Sword, Golden Staff, Blade of Despair, and Malefic Roar for the best increased Attack Speed Effect to build and decimate your enemy’s HP faster.

Pro

The recommended Zilong build in MLBB comes with items like Rapid Boots, Windtalker, Berserker’s Fury, Great Dragon Spear, Blade of Despair, and Malefic Roar. This build is the perfect EXP lane build for the champion.

Best Battle Spells:

The most recommended battle spell for Zilong is Inspire. However, you can also use Arrival to teleport to a position where your team needs you the most.

Zilong build in MLBB: Best Emblem sets

Suggested Emblem Set for Zilong: example 1 (Image via Moonton Games)

Using a Custom Assassin Build is a crucial part of the best Zilong build in MLBB. You can use Rupture, Master Assassin, and Quantum Charge for one emblem set build.

Suggested Emblem Set for Zilong: Example 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

However, some people prefer using Fatal, Master Assassin, and Killing Spree together for the Assassin emblem build for this champion.

The best skill combination for Zilong

If you are looking for the best ways to use Zilong's skills, you are at the right place. Here are the two best combinations to use this fighter to his fullest potential.

Skill combo 1: Use Spear Strike (second skill) followed by Spear Flip (first skill). Try to get the enemy inside the radar of your turret with the spear flip to get extra damage and even some sneaky kills.

Use Spear Strike (second skill) followed by Spear Flip (first skill). Try to get the enemy inside the radar of your turret with the spear flip to get extra damage and even some sneaky kills. Skill combo 2: Use Supreme Warrior (ultimate) to chase down your enemies. Then, use your first skill to bring them back, and finish things off with the second skill.

Follow these tips to earn MVP in MLBB matches while playing with this ultimate warrior champion. Team up with Chang’e or a marksman while using the suggested Zilong build to become the enemy team’s nightmare.