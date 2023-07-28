Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Mid Laners in MLBB

Every champion is important in your five-man team in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, but the Mid Laners in MLBB probably are the most crucial heroes in the game. Players can easily choose any hero to cover up the lane. However, it is important to have lane-specific characteristics to dominate your enemy team. A Mid Laner should have durability and the power to rotate their position properly to provide back-ups for their teammates in the other lanes as well.

Also, as hard as it is to become an irreplaceable Mid Laner for your team, it is harder to choose the right champions because of the ever-changing meta of Mobile Legends Bang bang. As such, this article focuses on the best Mid Laners in the current meta.

Note: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

MLBB Mid Lane: What is it, and who are the best Mid Laners in MLBB

For those who are confused, Mid Lane goes through the middle of the MLBB map. It is the most straightforward way to the main turrets of the enemy base. The jungle starts from both sides of the Mid Lane, where champions can hide, complete jungle objectives, and more.

Mid Laners in MLBB are the most durable champions of the game. Despite having a low offensive stat, these Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes are very effective in defending turrets in their lane and backing up teammates in their fights. Further, Tanks and Mages are the most favorable Mid Lane champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB).

Here is a list of the five best Mid Laners in MLBB in the current meta.

1) Yve

Yve is a Mage with a large damage output, and defensive, and crowd-control abilities, making him one of the best suits for the middle part. This ranged hero is incredibly effective, as most mages do not have such a perfect blend of all these stats. He is a great initiator of team fights with his poke ability, and his burst damage can bring down the enemy's HP by half.

However, he is not a great close-range champion. Therefore, players need to keep their distance from a gank attack from the enemy heroes while playing with them.

2) Vale

Vale is probably the coolest Mage in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. With a fast cooldown, amazing crowd control, and poke abilities, these Mid Laners in MLBB can carry the whole team in the late game. This low-mobility champion’s speed depends on his number of kills and assists. With a great range, he controls the overcrowded mid-lanes and provides backups to allied champions whenever needed.

Vale works closely with the junglers to help them farm faster, setting up ganks and ambushes. Vale also gains movement speed buffs. However, positioning is crucial for him to guide the game properly with his strengths.

3) Cyclops

Cyclops was a forgotten Mage in Mobile Legends Bang Bang who has regained his relevance as one of the best Mid Laners in MLBB in the current meta. The best thing about him is that he can team up with any other champion in the game and deliver results.

Cyclops’ ultimate skill goes perfectly with any hero, and he can spam it to immobilize the enemy champions for seconds. The idea is that the allied champions will take advantage of this and finish the enemies every time Cyclops uses his ultimate.

4) Eudora

Eudora is another Mage with impressive skill cooldown stats. Her popularity in the current meta grew due to her high burst damage and amazing crowd-control abilities. This control/burst type champion focuses on farming in the early game to complete the core items and increase her damage output early in the game, making her impressively effective in Mid Lane team fights.

This is one of the best Mid Laners in MLBB. She holds the backline in team fights and hits the enemies with her first skill (Forked Lightning) and her ultimate (Thunder’s Wrath).

5) Lylia

Lylia is another amazing champion who pokes the enemies from a distance, which will divert them away and allow the allied front to push freely. She can do amazing burst damage, giving her the time to track back and reposition herself to get ready for the next attack.

Lylia’s strength lies in the early game, when she plays around with the slower opponents and bullies them in their lanes. In the meantime, she also needs to gather gold from farming to maintain her relevance in the late game.

These are some of the best Mid Laners in MLBB in the current meta. Find the best suit according to your playstyle and dominate your enemies in every ranked match of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.