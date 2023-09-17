Mobile Legends best Chou build in MLBB: Items, emblems, and more

Chou is among the most feared fighters for any enemy team in MLBB. He comes with his Blink, Area of Attack, and a fatal ultimate, and can take down any enemy champion without much difficulty. There are many incredible fighter champions in the MOBA title, such as Dyrroth and Yin, Zilong, among others. However, Chou’s performance in this meta has made him a fan favorite.

Players have to choose items and emblems wisely to get the best out of this exceptional fighter. This article brings you the best Chou build in MLBB to silence your in-game enemies.

Chou build in MLBB: Best items

Choosing the right item builds for different champions is crucial in every MLBB game. Make your selection based on your role in the team. Here are the different item builds to cater to different playstyles.

Sustained DPS

Endless Battle, Warrior Boots, Blade of Despair, Brute Force Breastplate, Malefic Roar, and Immortality are the best items for the champion's Sustained DPS build.

Durable

Items like the Thunder Belt, Warrior Bots, Oracle, Brute Force Breastplate, Immortality, and Athena’s Shield are items that go hand-in-hand for a durable Chou build in MLBB.

Roaming

This defense-focused build can help you roam the Land of Dawn and every teammate in need. Use Warrior Boots, Dominance Ice, Athena’s Shield, Immortality, Antique Cuirass, and Brute Force Breastplate for this build.

Pro

This exemplary pro build for Chou requires items like Warrior Boots, Blade of Heptaseas, Blade of Despair, Endless Battle, Windtalker, and Malefic Roar.

What Battle Spell to use for the Chou build in MLBB?

Since the aforementioned champions are low on durability, using a battle spell that will help you retreat when on low health is most effective for them. Flicker is the best option in this case. However, you can also use Sprint.

Best Chou build in MLBB: Emblems

Custom Assassin Emblem set for best Chou build in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

There are different Emblems to use for an effective Chou build. However, the Custom Assassin Emblem is the best choice unless you are following the Roaming build. In that case, you can also use the Custom Tank Emblem.

Use Thrill, Master Assassin, and Killing Spree together for the Custom Assassin Build to get the most out of the champion.

Custom Tank Emblem set for when Chou is roaming (Image via Moonton Games)

However, you can opt for Vitality, Pull Yourself Together, and Concussive Blast for the best Custom Tank Emblem build.

The best skill combination for Chou

Chou has some great skills in Jeet Kune Do (first skill), Shunpo (second skill), and The Way of the Dragon (Ultimate). Here are some combinations to get the best out of the champion:

Skill combo 1: Use the first skill two times, followed by the second skill. Then, hit the enemy again with the first skill before finishing enemy champions with ultimate, the second skill, and then ultimate again.

Follow these tips for the best Chou builds in MLBB. You can also check out our other amazing hero guides to become a versatile player by using the champions mentioned in this article.