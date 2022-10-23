Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 7 - Close Air

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign Early Access is finally underway. As one of the most hyped releases of the year, the latest Activision title brings back iconic Call of Duty characters in a dark and gritty campaign.

Call of Duty games are renowned for their amazing action-packed scenes and brilliant narratives. Modern Warfare (2019), the prequel, was a huge hit and is adored by both series veterans and newcomers. It introduced realism and immersion in a Call of Duty campaign like never before.

Modern Warfare 2 carries this legacy forward using state-of-the-art audio technology, tremendous graphical upgrades, advanced AI, game physics overhaul, and more.

While most fans would like to begin the campaign without prior knowledge, others may still want to know what to expect. To assist such gamers, this tutorial will delve deeper into Modern Warfare 2's Mission 7 - Close Air.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 7 - Close Air guide

Close Air is the seventh mission in the Infinity Ward-developed game and takes place in Las Almas, Mexico. This is the first time players get a look at Phillip Graves and his Shadow Company, as the mission starts with Graves briefing General Shepherd on Al-Qatala leader Hassan Zyani's whereabouts. Graves then asked General Shepherd to provide air support to Task Force 141.

The main goal of this mission is for you to aid Team 141 in their pursuit of Hassan.

Completing the mission

You start by finding Ghost and his squad using thermal vision. They will be situated close to a barn on the very right side. They will be friendly, so check for blinking beacons to recognize them.

Identifying Team 141 (Image via Infinity Ward)

Ghost will let you know when a truck leaves the stables. Continue to follow the car until it comes to a stop. After that, you will be prompted to scan the greenhouse. Once done, you can start taking out all the adversaries using weapons. To reduce damage spread, make sure to use a 25MM gun. You should target neither civilians nor any nearby structures.

The ground crew will advance to the stables once you have cleared the area. You can engage any hostile personnel nearby once the woman holding the infant has left the area.

A woman leaving the stables with a baby (Image via Infinity Ward)

Team 141 will now make their way to the greenhouse. Here, use the 25MM once more to wipe out the enemies. Do not target the building, only the armed personnel outside. It would help if you now utilized the "Norm mode" to inspect inside the greenhouse. As soon as it's certain Hassan isn't inside, use the LTM to demolish the entire greenhouse.

Targeting the greenhouse (Image via Infinity Ward)

There will be more enemies attacking you. Continue to eliminate them. The ground team will next proceed up the road to the large compound. To open the gates and let your troops inside, use the 40MM here.

Compound gates demolished with 40MM (Image via Infinity Ward)

Eliminate all cartel members from the courtyard. However, avoid attacking the structures. Ghost and his teammates will now locate Hassan inside a building. Continue providing them with air support as they extract Hassan from the area and drive away in a vehicle.

The crew leaving in a vehicle with Hassan (Image via Infinity Ward)

With this, Modern Warfare 2's campaign mission, 'Close Air,' comes to an end.

What are the rewards for completing Close Air in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the seventh mission in the latest launch, players can get their hands on the 30-Minute Double XP Token as a reward to use in Multiplayer modes.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's Close Air mission. It shares several fascinating similarities with the Death From Above mission from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which appeals to the game's fans.

MW2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release on October 28, 2022.

