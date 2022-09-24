Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to check server status?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access for PC and Xbox is underway, and the second-week open beta is just around the corner. Fans are lining up to experience the new title for the first time and enjoy the new features that Infinity Ward is offering.

That said, a common problem that players may face during this beta phase involves being unable to connect to the official Modern Warfare 2 servers. This is why checking their status is important. Here's how players can do that and gain more information pertaining to the beta servers.

Modern Warfare 2 server status: How to check and more

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has quite a few problems in it, but being unable to connect to a server might be the most annoying one. It is sometimes caused by one's own internet issues, but the problem can also exist on the other end.

How to check server status

Activision has its own website that offers support in terms of online services. You can check it out using this link: https://support.activision.com/onlineservices. This official page will allow you to view the server status for your platform. It is also simple to use as well as easily accessible.

A text will be shown on the body of the site's banner, which will show up as “All Platforms ONLINE” if the servers are working as they should. If you are still unable to connect to Modern Warfare 2 beta servers, check the tips that are displayed below the aforementioned text.

To dive into the specifics, click on the icon representing the platform that is currently being used to play the title. The options that appear below the tips section are PSN, Xbox Live, Battle.net, Nintendo, Steam, and Epic Games. Select any of these, and the webpage will take you to a new tab where the platform-specific stats will be displayed.

Alternate method

Similarly, players may also consult the Downdetector website to check and get a gist of the servers' state. It is always better to use official online services. However, if there's a widespread server outage, then this alternative method could offer insight.

Activision is running the beta for its new title to detect and understand the bugs and inconsistencies in the game. It is perfectly normal for players to face various difficulties at this stage. But it is also important that they report anomalies and other problems they experience so that Modern Warfare 2 can be released in a state that's devoid of any major issues.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's beta brought some classic game modes like Search and Destroy for the players to enjoy. Activision has featured this mode in particular in almost all its COD titles, and it is regarded as a franchise staple. The second-phase beta is currently available to play on all supported platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC through Steam/Blizzard.

