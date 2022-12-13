Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the Corio Laz-44 V3 laser in Season 1

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you can upgrade your weapons using a vast variety of additional attachments. While certain attachments are designed specifically for Weapon platforms, others are designed to improve gameplay across all platforms.

One of the weapon sights that can improve vision, mobility and aim stability, among other factors, is a laser attachment. All laser accessories significantly boost a gun's performance, but they have the drawback of perhaps revealing your location to the enemy due to the visible laser.

Some laser attachments available on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 include Corvus PEQ Beam-5, Canted Vibro-Dot 7, FTac Grimline Laser, 1MW Laser Box, FSS OLE-V Laser, Hipshot L20, etc. They can be unlocked at different levels.

Below, let us look at the pros and cons of Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser in Modern Warfare 2 and how it affects gameplay in a more general sense.

About the Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser in Modern Warfare 2

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 Laser provides a higher Aim Down Sight Speed and better Aiming Stability, which seems like a great attachment for players all across the board. It only has one con being the Laser Visible in ADS, allowing enemy players to pin point your location due to the laser. This drawback gives the overall feature an interesting balance and is based more on player choice as gamesense is directly impacted.

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 is a Universal Attachment, which means it can be used across all Weapons Platforms in the game. It is the best lightweight 5mW laser for enhancing the accuracy and speed of your weapons. The Lachmann-556, M4, M16, TAQ-56, Kastov 752, Kastov 74u, Kastov 545 and other Assault Rifles can all be used with it.

When using the ADS, the Corio LAZ-44 V3 sight produces a green beam of light. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the laser is extremely noticeable for adept players to spot, especially in 6v6 game modes where players using it get shut done almost the moment they get into combat. It does, however, boost your ADS speed rather considerably.

How to Unlock the Corio LAZ-44 V3

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser can be unlocked from the MCPR-300, which is the first sniper rifle available in the tree, and is unlocked as soon as you have the 'create a class' feature available in Modern Warfare 2. It only requires level 3, so you only need to use it in maybe one game at most, after which it will be available for every gun in the game.

There are no more special requirements apart from this to unlock as it is a pretty standard attachment available very early on in the game.

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 is best recommended for use in ground wars or invasions in Modern Warfare 2. Speed bonuses allow for great response and reduce disadvantages caused by the green laser as these modes allow for reduction of visibility.

