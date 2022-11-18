Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest campaign-multiplayer title that came out on October 28 across the globe and introduced the community to breathtaking storylines and stunning visuals. The multiplayer strata of game modes quickly skyrocketed in popularity, which helped the game become the highest-selling title from the franchise.

Modern Warfare 2 brought along a new weapon configuration platform that allowed fans to tinker with their favorite weapons and completely change the basic nature of the gun and repurpose it for a different scenario. New shared attachments were released with a few changes to their names and the impact they carry on each weapon.

It is crucial to create a personalized loadout for all players as everyone has a different comfort zone as well as a playstyle in Modern Warfare 2. The changes in movement and combat mechanics forced the community to see the game from a different perspective as it now focuses more on strategy and patience.

Modern Warfare 2: One of the smallest and surprisingly impactful attachments are lasers

The developers have introduced some of the best attachments in Modern Warfare 2 with a great increase in weapon stats and tamable compromises. One of the smallest and surprisingly impactful attachments is lasers as they can drastically affect the weapon’s ADS speed and mobility.

Agility is paramount in a game where evading and retreating to cover can turn the tide of the match, which is directly dependent on the attachments equipped on the weapon at hand.

Laser attachments are primarily important for weapons with lower movement speed, while they also increase accuracy in some cases. The game is quite diverse and players might opt to equip the laser instead of an extended magazine to maximize the efficiency of the weapon.

Best laser attachments

Here is a list of all the best laser attachments that a player can equip in Modern Warfare 2 to substantially better their weapons in the loadouts. These attachments have their own set of strengths and excel in a particular field, which is important to note as it affects the weapon it can be attached to drastically.

Aim Down Slight (ADS) Speed

FSS OLE-V Laser

It has the best ADS speed

It can be used for LMGs, ARs, and Sniper Rifle classes

It also increases your aiming stability and sprint-to-fire speed.

VLK LZR 7mW

It can be used on Shotguns and SMGs. It has the same pros as the FSS OLE-V Laser.

Aiming Stability

Corio LAZ-44 V3

It improves the aiming stability and speed of weapons.

It can be used on Assault Rifle class weapons to capitalize on its positive effects.

Canted VIBRO-DOT 7

Increases aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

It offers Canted Aiming (ADS enables a slanted zoomed view).

It disables the ability to equip an Optic attachment to the weapon.

Laser Visibility

SZ 1mW PEQ

Emits laser light only when ADS is used.

It can be used on Assault Rifles that are not used for hip fire.

It increases aiming stability.

1MW Laser Box

It increases hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control.

It is to be used on Assault Rifle class weapons as well.

This concludes with all the best laser attachments in Modern Warfare 2 that players can utilize after considering their strengths in the respective field. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides to learn more about Activision’s latest title.

