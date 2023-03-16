Modern Warfare 2 “Lobby not found” error code 2901: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Following yesterday’s big Modern Warfare 2 update, some players are experiencing performance issues with the game's servers and are unable to connect to the game.

One of the more popular error codes surfacing lately is 2901, which brings up the message “Lobby not found”.

The bug usually occurs when there is a connection issue between the player and the game and, unfortunately, does not have a permanent solution. However, there are a few temporary workarounds for it. This article will go over some of the ways to deal with the “Lobby not found” error code 2901 in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “Lobby not found” error code 2901 in Modern Warfare 2

1) Checking your internet connection

It’s possible that the Call of Duty servers are fine and that the fault lies with your internet connection, so it is necessary to see if your ISP is working optimally.

You can do this by trying to log into another multiplayer title. If you are having issues launching another game, it's more than likely that your connection is at fault.

Restarting your router is one way of dealing with this as it will also reset your gateway. This will likely solve the “Lobby not found” issue in Modern Warfare 2.

2) Restarting the game

While it might not seem like this will solve the problem, many in the community have had good results with this method. Restarting the game, even your system while you are at it, can also help deal with the issue.

3) Downloading the latest patch

After every major update, the Modern Warfare 2 developers deploy hotfixes that deal with some of the performance issues the game faces due to the patch. Hence, you will have to look for these hotfixes and patches. This is more than likely to address the majority of the performance issues.

On the PlayStation and Xbox, you can select the game, press the options button on the controller, and select "Check for updates". For those on PC, both Steam and Battle.net will have the option to help you look for the latest patch, all you have to do is to click on it and the clients will automatically download the latest version.

4) Re-installing the game

While it might not seem like an effective step to take, re-installing the shooter or just scanning for its file integrity seems to have worked for many in the community. If all else fails, you can just look to re-install the game on your system.

5) Dock a ticket to Activision Support

The final step would be to just dock a ticket to Activision Support. Customer Care will then reach out and try to fix all the performance issues that you are facing with the shooter.

