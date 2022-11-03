Modern Warfare 2 Travis Rilea Error - possible fixes, reasons, and more explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has its issues. The game is plagued with various network problems, bugs, and glitches, ruining the overall experience. One of the most common errors spotted among PC users is the Travis-Rilea error. This problem is generally seen on the Steam platform.

Players that encounter this error are greeted with the message, "Timed out while signing into the online platform [Reason: TRAVIS -RILEA]." This issue occurs when the user's system is unable to connect to the Modern Warfare 2 servers. This prevents them from gaining access to the game. It is a known issue that pops up even when the game's servers are not offline.

This article looks closely at some possible fixes for the Travis-Rilea Error in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything gamers need to know about Modern Warfare 2's Travis-Rilea Error

The Travis-Rilea error is mostly spotted among PC users who own the game on Steam. This error generally occurs when the game is booted up and not in the middle of a play session.

While that might make it one of the least annoying errors, these problems still ruin the experience. Being a triple-A title from one of the most renowned studios, it lacks the polish and quality that fans would expect.

Before you begin with the fixes, ensure that your internet connection is working fine and that the Modern Warfare 2 servers are online.

Here are some possible fixes that you can implement in your system to solve the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2:

1) Restart the Steam client

Many users claimed that the problem was resolved for them by simply restarting the Steam client. Start by shutting down Steam and the game. Verify that the former is not active in the background. Use the Task Manager to determine whether it is still running in the background; if so, end the task.

Now open Steam and start the game right away. This is reportedly the easiest and most effective fix that will usually resolve the problem.

2) Clear the DNS cache

Clearing DNS cache (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the issue persists, it is recommended to clear your DNS cache. To do this, press Win+R. This will open the 'Run' window, type 'cmd' here, and press 'Ok.'

Here, type "ipconfig /flushdns" (without the quotes). This will clear your DNS cache. If successful, users will be greeted with the message "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache."

3) Turning off Antivirus/Firewall

If you are unable to connect to the game's servers, ensure that your antivirus or firewall is not blocking your access. Depending on the antivirus you are using, put the game on the safelist and create a new rule within the firewall environment for Modern Warfare 2 to access the servers.

These are all the possible fixes for the Travis-Rilea Error in MW2. However, if the problem persists, it is recommended to contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand-new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more. This title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

