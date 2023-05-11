MoistCr1TiKaL calls out Business Casual for fraudulent copyright claims that risk termination of old channels

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" is known for his honest and straightforward approach to content creation. He has used his platform to speak out against fellow YouTuber, Business Casual (real name Alex Edson). In a recent video, Charlie criticized Alex for falsely issuing a copyright strike against a fellow content creator, MagnatesMedia.
According to Business Casual, MagnatesMedia utilized his editing technique (Parallax effect). However, Charlie portrayed the situation as an exploitation of the system, as MagnatesMedia used a publicly available editing technique for a brief segment lasting only ten seconds.
MoistCr1TiKaL questions Business Casual's decision to risk another man's livelihood
False copyright strikes have long plagued the YouTube community. In response to the most recent incident, MoistCr1TiKaL expressed his thoughts by stating:
"He's (Business Casual) striking down MagnatesMedia with what I and anyone with a functioning cerebral cortex will classify as blatant abuse of the copyright systems."
Describing why the strikes are groundless, he said:
"Business Casual is basically taking away MagnatesMedia's entire livelihood because he believes that some of his content looked similar to his based on an editing technique called Parallax ending..."
He continues:
"The total content time of those three videos is over an hour and a half long and of those three videos in total, 10 seconds, roughly 10 seconds worth of footage Alex is saying belonged to him."
MoistCr1TiKaL observed that both YouTubers covered a comparable topic and utilized a public domain image, making their content similar. However, the fact that the content appeared identical does not necessarily imply that it was stolen.
Additionally, Charlie pointed out that Business Casual's videos typically run for 19-20 minutes on average, while MagnatesMedia's videos are much longer, at 40-50 minutes. This indicates that MagnatesMedia could not have simply stolen the script from Business Casual.
Here's what MagnatesMedia had to say
MagnatesMedia has taken to Twitter to call out Business Casual, dedicating a lengthy thread to the matter. In his tweets, he stated that he had attempted to reach out to Business Casual but received no response, suggesting he was being intentionally ignored. Here are the relevant tweets:
Many fans took to Twitter to voice their support for MagnatesMedia:
This is not the only recent copyright controversy in the YouTube community. Just this month, Adin Ross was found to have issued false copyright claims on videos discussing his content.