In his most recent video on YouTube, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has called out Nintendo for DMCA takedowns and strikes against fellow YouTuber PointCrow for his videos about games such as Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild.

Eric Morino, aka PointCrow, recently had over 25 videos from his YouTube channel taken down after Nintendo claimed them. The Japanese company took further action against Morino with two DMCA strikes, putting the entire channel at risk of suspension. After the YouTuber revealed all of this to the public in a video, Moistc1TiKaL came out swinging and made a video slamming Nintendo for anti-consumer practices.

Clearly not happy with the gaming company, Charlie said:

"It's so f*cked up. Nintendo is such a scummy company. I cover all of their L's because I love their products but I hate their company."

Why is MoistCr1TiKaL furious at Nintendo after the recent PointCrow Zelda DMCA debacle?

Over the years, Nintendo has risen to the very top of the gaming world, and they're widely regarded as one of the most popular game publishers on the planet. They boast a large number of very successful IPs and their upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to be released next month.

Despite being beloved by fans worldwide, the company is known to be overly strict with the type of content being produced about their products and has publicly denounced modding and similar things in the recent past. They have also been known to copyright strike videos and other content about their games that they deem to be in violation of their policies.

PointCrow and a few other creators were recently victims of a mass DMCA takedown from Nintendo, with many videos taken down from YouTube. Here is a list shared by the YouTuber that includes both modded gameplay and simple vanilla gameplay of the company's IPs that had a combined viewership of over 55 million.

eric pointcrow @PointCrow Just put a video out going over the take downs that @NintendoAmerica has issued on my YouTube channel. Please go give it a watch, it's incredibly important! Just put a video out going over the take downs that @NintendoAmerica has issued on my YouTube channel. Please go give it a watch, it's incredibly important! https://t.co/EHD6E7yCP3

MoistCr1TiKaL saw the YouTube video he made and slammed the Japanese game company, saying:

"Nintendo has some kind of grudge against people that like their products, they view them as enemies like terrorists, 'How dare you enjoy our products this much that you're willing to make content or have tournaments around them? We're putting the kibosh on it.' And that's exactly what they've done again to a massive YouTuber named PointCrow."

He further explained that DMCA strikes were one of the worst things that could happen to YouTube and that getting three gets your channel permanently banned from the platform. MoistCr1TiKaL noted how Nintendo has used the feature "willy-nilly" and could potentially ruin the career of a well-established YouTuber:

"Nintendo uses this willy-nilly, they're very loosey-goosey with issuing strikes. This is their first strategy, they don't reach out or try to play nice. They immediately just start rolling around in the pig pen and spitting and sh*tting on anyone who's covered their content it seems."

MoistCr1TiKaL went into how PointCrow had been unjustifiably given two strikes for five of his videos instead one strike:

"That's deliberately evil, that's malicious. They could have bundled them all together for one strike which would have still been an absolute load of f*cking horseradish but they decided to go even a step further to the dark side and divide them in order to issue multiple strikes. That's so f*cked up but a very classic Nintendo move. Just another huge L from this company."

YouTube reactions to the clip

Here are some reactions to MoistCr1TiKaL's take on the PointCrow situation.

YouTubers talking about Nintendo under MoistCr1TiKaL's clip (Image via @penguinz0)

MoistCr1TiKal is known to weigh in on the hot topics of the day on his streams and his YouTube videos. Read more about his recent beef with MuKitty on Fansly sponsorship here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes