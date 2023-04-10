Popular YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has given his opinion on the recent controversy surrounding BBTV taking 30% of channel membership revenue from H3H3, with Ethan Klein accusing the MCN (Multi-Channel Networks) of "stealing" around $620,000 over the years. For those unaware, MCN is a third-party service that helps manage and promote YouTube content.

Ethan Klein, one of the hosts of the H3H3 podcast, recently made a video that has since gained significant traction where he claims BBTV has been taking money from channel memberships over the last few years, effectively claiming revenue owed to him and the channel's owners.

MoistCr1TiKaL briefly discussed the issue, calling it "concerning" before going on a discussion:

"Oh yeah, that is concerning, I did see that... H3H3 posted about how BBTV stole $620,000 from them over a course of multiple years."

MoistCr1TiKaL sides with H3H3's Ethan Klein, explains why latter is taking BBTV to court

As a variety streamer and podcaster, Charlie is known for his weighted takes on topics of interest on the internet, and it was no surprise that he reacted to the ongoing H3H3 scandal. Here is how he summed up the situation:

"So apparently, in the contract, BBTV says that they will give all of, like, normal net revenue for a channel to that channel. But would keep like other revenue and under their vague terms, other revenue meant his channel memberships."

MoistCr1TiKaL then delved further into the case, explaining why he thinks the network company is in the wrong. The streamer explained to his viewers that according to the contract, which is admittedly vague, BBTV should not touch the revenue generated by Ethan Klein's channel.

But over the last couple of years, they have taken a cut from their channel memberships on the H3H3 YouTube channel. This cannot be justified because, as MoistCr1TiKal points out, channel memberships are part of the channel's revenue and, therefore, should not be liable to be shared with the MCN.

"So they would took, what was it, 30% of all the channel memberships or something over the course of like five years or whatever they've been there. Which amounted to $620,000. That doesn't really uh have justification for it because if you look at the analytics, for like, YouTube net revenue, the channel memberships are included in that. They don't go to like, other revenue category [sic] or anything."

The YouTuber also notes that the dispute will go into litigation as both parties will be settling the matter in court:

"So it really doesn't seem like BBTV had the right to take 30% of that so now this is going to end up going to court if they don't pay him back and it seems like they're very against paying him back."

In the three-minute clip, MoistCr1TiKaL also gets into why his channel is associated with the Canadian media and technology company, but unlike H3H3, the streamer claimed that MCN's relationship with him and his brand is trouble-free.

