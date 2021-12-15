YouTuber PointCrow has completed a randomized map mod for Pokemon Platinum

PointCrow, who tends to specialize in Pokemon on YouTube, has completed a map randomizer mod for Pokemon Platinum. Upon completing the challenge, he was able to claim the world's first successful map randomizer run, which was no easy feat.

The run was not his first attempt at the randomizer mod, and he had tried the challenge once before on his stream. It was essentially a practice run because there were some issues that needed to be ironed out before he could return to the mod and take on the challenge again.

Considering that PointCrow completed the run in just his second attempt, the changes made seemed to be effective.

How does the randomized map mod work for PointCrow in Pokemon Platinum?

The randomized map mod for Pokemon Platinum is not simple by any means, and PointCrow made sure to point out that it was not him who created the mod. Instead, it was three of his mods, who went by the names Atsign, Xluma, and Turtleisaac. Together, they made the changes that PointCrow requested and ensured that the second attempt at the randomized map mod was smooth.

Overall, the idea of the mod is to randomize every area of the game, meaning that all of the routes are completely changed and could lead anywhere when walking through a new door. The only static area is the starting section so that PointCrow can get his starter and items. Otherwise, it would be impossible to play through the game.

Turnback Cave was also removed from the randomizer because it had caused problems for PointCrow in his first attempt at the randomized map mod in Pokemon Platinum. Aside from those two variables, everything else was fair game, and the stream lasted close to eight hours.

How did PointCrow keep track of the map during his randomized run of Pokemon Platinum?

As PointCrow began his run, he made sure to maintain a spreadsheet with every possible location and entry way that could be encountered. Any time he entered a new area, he would write down the location next to the door which he walked through.

This method took a bit of time at first, but PointCrow needed to note the information as he continued through the game. Of course, his strategy worked because he was able to successfully complete the randomized map mod for Pokemon Platinum.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee