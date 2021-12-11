"Momzoned, but I don't even care": Corpse Husband wins the Internet after tweet of Kim Rhodes' DM goes viral

Popular musician and YouTuber Corpse Husband recently reached another massive milestone. The popular streamer and artist managed to rake in a whopping 200 million streams on the hit single and it seems like Corpse has fans all around the world.

A recent viral tweet has proven that Corpse Husband and his music don't just appeal to millennials or Gen Z goths. Instead, actress and self-proclaimed "80s goth mom" Kim Rhodes is a hardcore fan of the popular streamer and music artist. Clearly, Corpse has taken this as a big win for his successful career.

Corpse Husband recently commented on a TikTok video by Supernatural actress Kim Rhodes. While Corpse was trying to express how big of a fan he was, it turned out that Kim is an even bigger fan of the musician himself.

Supernatural actress Kim Rhodes is a Corpse Husband stan

Kim Rhodes might not be the usual Corpse Husband fan, but her reply to the artist's comment certainly proves how much she loves the artist. Noticing his comment on her TikTok video, Kim Rhodes stated that Corpse had triggered "weird conflicting fangirl/mom instincts" in her.

CORPSE @CORPSE IM IN EVERYONE SHUSh IM IN EVERYONE SHUSh https://t.co/xWgNlpwB2W

The conversation inspired Kim to personally message Corpse Husband and confess how big a fan she is. Kim admitted to having downloaded Corpse's songs and said she'd be "honored" to wear his merch.

"I know it sounds weirdly "mom", but I'm an olllld original goth from the 80s. I'm so proud of you."

Clearly, this was an emotional moment for Corpse Husband, who found out that his music has a special place in the hearts of fans of all ages and kinds.

Corpse Husband gets 'Momzoned'

His deep voice and charismatic personality makes Corpse Husband the dream guy for millions. But no one would have guessed that an "80s goth mom" would stan for Corpse as much as his other fans. Hilariously, Kim Rhodes jokes about her age multiple times, mentioning how even as a mom, she enjoys Corpse's music.

CORPSE @CORPSE MOMZONED BUT I DONT EVEN CARE MOMZONED BUT I DONT EVEN CARE

Also Read Article Continues below

The Supernatural actress is certainly an unusual fan of Corpse Husband, but he sees no problem with being "Momzoned". 2021 has been an amazing year for Corpse and it certainly seems like it's closing out on a high note.

Edited by Atul S