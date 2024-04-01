Monopoly Go Builder Bash event: Schedule, event details, and more

Scopely is introducing the Monopoly Go Builder Bash event to the global server for the first time. Builder Bash is a popular event on the Advance Servers as it helps you upgrade landmarks faster and at a discounted price. Therefore, tycoons find this flash event immensely helpful when on their quest to become the wealthiest in the game.

Since the global audience is unfamiliar with the event, this article tries to provide everything there is to know ahead of its launch on April 1, 2024.

When is the next Builder Bash event in Monopoly Go?

Builder Bash in Advance Server (Image via Scopely)

As predicted in our Monopoly Go daily event schedule article, the next Monopoly Go Builder Bash event will begin on April 1, 2024, at 9 am EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +5hrs) and will end on April 2, 2024, at 9 am EST (PT +3hrs, GMT +5hrs).

The event will be automatically triggered whenever you log into the game during this time. The event will be live for 45 minutes after getting triggered, giving you enough time to gather as much cash as possible and to complete Landmark upgrades at up to 50% off.

What is the Monopoly Go Builder Bash flash event?

Scopely states the definition of Builder Bash in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

As stated on the title's official website, the Monopoly Go Builder Bash event is a mini flash boost that provides discounted Landmark prices for a limited time.

Since players must destroy other player's Landmarks with "Shut Down," and steal their money by performing "Bank Heists" to become the wealthiest tycoon in the game, many players often lose their progress after coming very close to completing a board. The Monopoly Go event can help them speed up their progress.

Some tips to win more in the Monopoly Go Builder Bash event

You need to pair the Monopoly Go Builder Bash flash event with other daily ongoing events to get the most out of it. The ideal one could be Wheel Boost, since every time you upgrade a Landmark, you get more rent and a chance to spin a wheel for exciting rewards.

However, events like Landmark Rush and Board Rush can also help you get the most out of this latest Monopoly Go event. With the discount on the upgrade costs, you should complete upgrading Landmarks faster. This will bring you more exciting prizes like dice, in-game cash rewards, and more.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related guides

Monopoly Go Spring Treasures || How to get Shovel for Monopoly Go Spring Treasures event for free