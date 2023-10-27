Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go: Complete Spooky Soiree reward list, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go: Complete Spooky Soiree reward list, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 27, 2023 17:40 GMT
Spooky Soiree in Monopoly Go
Celebrate Halloween with Spooky Soiree in Monopoly Go (Image via Google Play Store)

After Bewitching Bash, Scopely has returned with Spooky Soiree in Monopoly Go. It is another Halloween-themed event that has brought plenty of free dice rolls, in-game cash, and other rewards for the tycoons. They need to land on the corner tiles of their boards to collect the requisite tokens to complete milestones and gather prizes in this three-day event.

Having gone live on October 27, 2023, the Spooky Soiree is the final event before Halloween. This article explores the complete list of milestones, prizes, and some special tips to help you win more.

Complete Monopoly Go Spooky Soiree event reward list

All event rewards are mentioned here (Image via Scopely)
All event rewards are mentioned here (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go's Spooky Soiree event features 49 milestones that tycoons need to reach by gathering the requisite tokens (points). Completing each will net them free dice rolls, in-game cash, and more. The event will be live from October 27 to October 30, 2023.

Here is the complete rewards list for the Spooky Soiree event.

All Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

70 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

2

10

10 free dice rolls

3

10

Cash Rewards

4

10

Green Sticker Pack

5

55

60 free dice rolls

6

15

100 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

7

20

Cash Rewards

8

20

Green Sticker Pack

9

25

120 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

10

150

180 free dice rolls

11

30

Cash Rewards

12

35

150 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

13

35

Green Sticker Pack

14

40

180 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

15

300

375 free dice rolls

16

40

Cash Rewards

17

45

Cash Rewards

18

50

Yellow Sticker Pack

19

55

200 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

20

600

775 free dice rolls

21

55

Cash Rewards

22

60

Pink Sticker Pack

23

65

225 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

24

60

Cash Rewards

25

1K

1.2K free dice rolls

26

70

Cash Rewards

27

100

Golden Yellow Sticker Pack

28

110

250 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

29

125

100 free dice rolls

30

800

Cash Rewards

31

175

300 Spooky Car Partners event tokens

32

250

175 free dice rolls

33

300

Blue Sticker Pack

34

280

Cash Rewards

35

1.6K

1.7K free dice rolls

36

400

Cash Rewards

37

600

Blue Sticker Pack

38

700

Cash Rewards

39

800

Cash Rewards

40

3K

3K free dice rolls

41

850

Cash Rewards

42

900

Purple Sticker Pack

43

950

700 free dice rolls

44

3.2K

Cash Rewards

45

1K

1.5K free dice rolls

46

1.2K

Cash Rewards

47

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

48

1.5K

Cash Rewards

49

6K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K free dice rolls

Spooky Soiree has arrived with plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. Some of the latter's options include rare Gold Stickers that can help you complete your sticker albums faster for more rewards. Trade the extras with your friends to help each other grow in the game.

How to win more in Spooky Soiree in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more in this event (Image via Scopely)
Tips to win more in this event (Image via Scopely)

Tycoons need to land on the board’s corner tiles to earn points. Landing on the GO tile, Free Parking tile, and two Jail tiles will earn you four points each time. You can reach milestones by accruing points like this.

As seen in the aforementioned table, you require fewer points to complete the initial milestones. However, the requisite number to complete the later ones increases rapidly. You can use the roll multipliers to gather more points at once to complete them. Feel free to check out our article on how to use the roll multipliers wisely in Monopoly Go.

What is Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go?

Spooky Car Partners is another partner event where you can team up with your in-game friends to build a Halloween-themed car and gain amazing rewards for that. You can earn even more dice rolls, sticker packs, and more from this event.

Earn the Spooky Car Partners event tokens scattered on your board by landing on those tiles. You can also acquire them by completing some milestones from the ongoing event. Use them to play the mini-game in the partner event to earn more.

Scopely’s highly social title keeps bringing plenty of incredible events to help tycoons win more. Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go guides to progress faster.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...