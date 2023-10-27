Monopoly Go: Complete Spooky Soiree reward list, milestones, and more

After Bewitching Bash, Scopely has returned with Spooky Soiree in Monopoly Go. It is another Halloween-themed event that has brought plenty of free dice rolls, in-game cash, and other rewards for the tycoons. They need to land on the corner tiles of their boards to collect the requisite tokens to complete milestones and gather prizes in this three-day event.

Having gone live on October 27, 2023, the Spooky Soiree is the final event before Halloween. This article explores the complete list of milestones, prizes, and some special tips to help you win more.

Complete Monopoly Go Spooky Soiree event reward list

All event rewards are mentioned here (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go's Spooky Soiree event features 49 milestones that tycoons need to reach by gathering the requisite tokens (points). Completing each will net them free dice rolls, in-game cash, and more. The event will be live from October 27 to October 30, 2023.

Here is the complete rewards list for the Spooky Soiree event.

All Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 70 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 2 10 10 free dice rolls 3 10 Cash Rewards 4 10 Green Sticker Pack 5 55 60 free dice rolls 6 15 100 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 7 20 Cash Rewards 8 20 Green Sticker Pack 9 25 120 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 10 150 180 free dice rolls 11 30 Cash Rewards 12 35 150 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 13 35 Green Sticker Pack 14 40 180 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 15 300 375 free dice rolls 16 40 Cash Rewards 17 45 Cash Rewards 18 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 19 55 200 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 20 600 775 free dice rolls 21 55 Cash Rewards 22 60 Pink Sticker Pack 23 65 225 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 24 60 Cash Rewards 25 1K 1.2K free dice rolls 26 70 Cash Rewards 27 100 Golden Yellow Sticker Pack 28 110 250 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 29 125 100 free dice rolls 30 800 Cash Rewards 31 175 300 Spooky Car Partners event tokens 32 250 175 free dice rolls 33 300 Blue Sticker Pack 34 280 Cash Rewards 35 1.6K 1.7K free dice rolls 36 400 Cash Rewards 37 600 Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash Rewards 39 800 Cash Rewards 40 3K 3K free dice rolls 41 850 Cash Rewards 42 900 Purple Sticker Pack 43 950 700 free dice rolls 44 3.2K Cash Rewards 45 1K 1.5K free dice rolls 46 1.2K Cash Rewards 47 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 48 1.5K Cash Rewards 49 6K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K free dice rolls

Spooky Soiree has arrived with plenty of dice rolls and sticker packs. Some of the latter's options include rare Gold Stickers that can help you complete your sticker albums faster for more rewards. Trade the extras with your friends to help each other grow in the game.

How to win more in Spooky Soiree in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more in this event (Image via Scopely)

Tycoons need to land on the board’s corner tiles to earn points. Landing on the GO tile, Free Parking tile, and two Jail tiles will earn you four points each time. You can reach milestones by accruing points like this.

As seen in the aforementioned table, you require fewer points to complete the initial milestones. However, the requisite number to complete the later ones increases rapidly. You can use the roll multipliers to gather more points at once to complete them. Feel free to check out our article on how to use the roll multipliers wisely in Monopoly Go.

What is Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go?

Spooky Car Partners is another partner event where you can team up with your in-game friends to build a Halloween-themed car and gain amazing rewards for that. You can earn even more dice rolls, sticker packs, and more from this event.

Earn the Spooky Car Partners event tokens scattered on your board by landing on those tiles. You can also acquire them by completing some milestones from the ongoing event. Use them to play the mini-game in the partner event to earn more.

Scopely's highly social title keeps bringing plenty of incredible events to help tycoons win more.