Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 21, 2024) are full of events that can help you complete building upgrades faster, earn more stickers, and more. However, if you are not aware of the event schedule, you might miss out on these opportunities. Some events are available for only a short time, making it difficult to participate if you're unsure of the timing.

This article will talk about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 21, 2024, to help you catch all the events live and earn rewards.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with the High Roller event, where players can use higher roll multipliers. When used properly, these multipliers can help you earn bigger rewards.

You can get a discount on Landmark upgrades during Builder's Bash (Image via Scopely)

Builder's Bash event is another amazing event, especially for those who have collected plenty of cash and now want to upgrade Landmarks. This event provides a discount on different Landmark upgrades.

The next event is Sticker Boom, which is arriving after a long time. This event will excite the community as it can help them earn extra stickers from the sticker packs.

Then, arrives the second last event of today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule, called the Roll Match.

The final event of today is the Free Parking Dice event, where you can earn free dice rolls for landing on specific tiles. You can claim your earnings by landing on the Free Parking tile.

There is another event called the Mega Heist event that will arrive in some of the time zones as the final event of today. However, since it arrives at 12:00 am in some other time zones, we have decided to exclude it from today's list. We will update you on this event in the next Monopoly Go daily events schedule article.

High Roller (10 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 11:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until 11:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (1 hour): Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until August 21, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 am and will last until August 21, 2024, at 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 pm and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 pm and will last until 11:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

There are plenty of other events currently running in the game. This Monopoly Go daily events schedule will also talk about those "Quick Wins" challenges, solo events, and daily tournaments in the upcoming segments.

Monopoly Go Quick Win event scheduled for today, August 21

The Monopoly Go Quick Win events scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Completing these challenges daily for one week can help you win exciting rewards throughout the week as well.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today, August 21

The Monopoly Games season has brought some exciting events and tournaments for the community. The list below talks about all these new events and tournaments scheduled for today.

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024, it will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024, it will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Tycoon Academy: This event began on August 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT and will end on August 23, 2024. To bag points in this event, land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on August 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT and will end on August 23, 2024. To bag points in this event, land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Varsity Victors: The event started on August 20, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT and will end on August 21, 2024. You must perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to rack up points and reach certain milestones during this.

Feel free to check out our article on the Monopoly Go Tycoon Academy event to learn all the milestones and rewards for the event.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

This segment will talk about the events scheduled for yesterday, August 20, in the game. The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday are:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

