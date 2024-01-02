Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy 2 tournament: Rewards, scoring system, and more

Monopoly Go has emerged as one of the most popular virtual board games in the mobile market. To provide its ever-expanding fanbase with an enriched gaming experience, developer Scopely has introduced multiple tournaments for the title at periodic intervals. The Firework Frenzy was a massive hit, and its second version is now underway.

Celebrating the new year, the Firework Frenzy 2 event is live and will run until 10 am PT on January 2, 2024.

Monopoly Go players can get great Milestone and leaderboard rewards by participating in Firework Frenzy 2 tournament

Like previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Firework Frenzy 2 is an instant hit. It contains several milestones that offer lucrative rewards to participants.

Here's a look at the available Firework Frenzy 2 tournament rewards:

Milestone Points Required Firework Frenzy 2 Rewards 1 55 40 Free Rolls 2 40 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Rolls 4 130 5 Mins High Roller 5 110 80 Free Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 8 250 15 Mins Mega Heist 9 225 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Free Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20 Mins Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Free Rolls 17 550 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Free Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Free Rolls 23 1,500 15 Mins Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy 2 tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Firework Frenzy 2 tournament has created a great deal of buzz among players, as the top performers can get spectacular rewards. During the event, 50 tycoons will be placed in a single group, and they must fight to reach the first rank. The final leaderboard will show their progress throughout the event's lifespan.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Firework Frenzy 2 tournament:

1st place - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack

- 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack 2nd place - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack

- 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack 3rd place - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack

- 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 4th place - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

- 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 5th place - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

- 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 6th place - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

- 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 7th place - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

- 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 8th place - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

- 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 9th place - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 10th place - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

- 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 11th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 12th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 13th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 14th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 15th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 16th-50th place - Cash

Obtaining points is easy for progressing in this event. Participants must land on any Railroad tiles on the board. After doing so, based on their luck, they will be offered a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here's a look at how Firework Frenzy 2 tournament points can be earned:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two points

Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

To get the maximum points, players must find three gold bars (in a mega heist) or three gold rings (in a bank heist).

Those logging into Monopoly Go to play Firework Frenzy 2 can also participate in the New Year's Eve Bash tournament. The event will only be available for the next few hours.