Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy 2 tournament: Rewards, scoring system, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 02, 2024 07:15 GMT
Firework Frenzy 2 is now live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go has emerged as one of the most popular virtual board games in the mobile market. To provide its ever-expanding fanbase with an enriched gaming experience, developer Scopely has introduced multiple tournaments for the title at periodic intervals. The Firework Frenzy was a massive hit, and its second version is now underway.

Celebrating the new year, the Firework Frenzy 2 event is live and will run until 10 am PT on January 2, 2024.

Monopoly Go players can get great Milestone and leaderboard rewards by participating in Firework Frenzy 2 tournament

Like previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Firework Frenzy 2 is an instant hit. It contains several milestones that offer lucrative rewards to participants.

Here's a look at the available Firework Frenzy 2 tournament rewards:

MilestonePoints RequiredFirework Frenzy 2 Rewards
15540 Free Rolls
2401-Star Green Sticker Pack
39070 Free Rolls
41305 Mins High Roller
511080 Free Rolls
6150Cash
72002-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
825015 Mins Mega Heist
92253-Star Pink Sticker Pack
10275175 Free Rolls
11300Cash
124004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
13375250 Free Rolls
14425Cash
1550020 Mins Rent Frenzy
16600375 Free Rolls
175504-Star Blue Sticker Pack
18700Cash
19800500 Free Rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Free Rolls
231,50015 Mins Cash Grab
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy 2 tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

The Firework Frenzy 2 tournament has created a great deal of buzz among players, as the top performers can get spectacular rewards. During the event, 50 tycoons will be placed in a single group, and they must fight to reach the first rank. The final leaderboard will show their progress throughout the event's lifespan.

Here are the rewards up for grabs in the new Firework Frenzy 2 tournament:

  • 1st place - 1,500 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack
  • 2nd place - 800 Free Rolls, Cash, and new Sticker Pack
  • 3rd place - 600 Free Rolls, Cash, and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  • 4th place - 500 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  • 5th place - 400 Free Rolls, Cash, and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  • 6th place - 350 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
  • 7th place - 300 Free Rolls, Cash, and 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
  • 8th place - 250 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 9th place - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 10th place - 200 Free Rolls, Cash, and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  • 11th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 12th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 13th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 14th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 15th place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 16th-50th place - Cash

Obtaining points is easy for progressing in this event. Participants must land on any Railroad tiles on the board. After doing so, based on their luck, they will be offered a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here's a look at how Firework Frenzy 2 tournament points can be earned:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two points
  • Shutdown Success - Four points

Bank Heist x2

  • Small Heist - Four points
  • Large Heist - Six points
  • Bankrupt - Eight points

To get the maximum points, players must find three gold bars (in a mega heist) or three gold rings (in a bank heist).

Those logging into Monopoly Go to play Firework Frenzy 2 can also participate in the New Year's Eve Bash tournament. The event will only be available for the next few hours.

