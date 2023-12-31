Monopoly Go New Year's Eve Bash event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

Scopely introduces multiple events from time to time in Monopoly Go to provide millions of users across the globe with an enriched virtual board gaming experience. Since everyone celebrates the New Year's Eve, the celebration is set to continue in the title as well with the New Year's Eve Bash tournament. The event is already live, and will be available in 2024 until January 2, at 6 am PT.

New Year's Eve Bash offers stunning milestone rewards, and has already lured many to log into the title.

Everything that Monopoly Go players need to know about the New Year's Eve Bash event

The New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly Go features 42 milestones and corresponding rewards that players can attain upon reaching the respective point thresholds.

Here's a list of all the rewards for the New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly Go:

5 Event Points: Cash 10 Event Points: 15 Free Dice Rolls 10 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 80 Event Points: 125 Free Dice Rolls 15 Event Points: Cash 20 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 25 Event Points: Cash 150 Event Points: 225 Free Dice Rolls and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 25 Event Points: Cash 30 Event Points: 15-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost 35 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 40 Event Points: Cash 425 Event Points: 570 Free Dice Rolls and Cash 45 Event Points: 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 50 Event Points: Cash 55 Event Points: Cash 800 Event Points: 850 Free Dice Rolls 60 Event Points: Cash 70 Event Points: 3-Star Sticker Pack 80 Event Points: Cash 1000 Event Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 100 Event Points: 15-Minute High Roller Boost 120 Event Points: Cash 130 Event Points:120 Free Dice Rolls 700 Event Points: Cash and 300 Free Dice Rolls 150 Event Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls 250 Event Points: Cash 200 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 225 Event Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost 2200 Event Points: 1800 Free Dice Rolls 300 Event Points: Cash 400 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 500 Event Points: Cash 4500 Event Points: 3750 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 600 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 700 Event Points: 25-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost 800 Event Points: 500 Free Dice Rolls 3500 Event Points: Cash and 700 Free Dice Rolls 900 Event Points: 550 Free Dice Rolls 1000 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 1100 Event Points: Cash 6500 Event Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on the Pickup tiles having Sparkling Fireworks. Once they are a few tiles closer to such tiles, they can increase the dice multiplier (by using the High Roller available as a reward in Milestone 22), getting a chance to earn a plethora of event points.

Playing the New Year's Eve tournament considerably increases a player's chances of getting new stickers for the Heartfelt Holidays event, which concludes in a few days.

Additionally, a player can also particpate in the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to increase their chances of getting free dices, cash, and other items.