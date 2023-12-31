Esports & Gaming
Monopoly Go New Year's Eve Bash event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 31, 2023 04:50 GMT
New Year
New Year's Eve Bash event is live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely introduces multiple events from time to time in Monopoly Go to provide millions of users across the globe with an enriched virtual board gaming experience. Since everyone celebrates the New Year's Eve, the celebration is set to continue in the title as well with the New Year's Eve Bash tournament. The event is already live, and will be available in 2024 until January 2, at 6 am PT.

New Year's Eve Bash offers stunning milestone rewards, and has already lured many to log into the title.

Everything that Monopoly Go players need to know about the New Year's Eve Bash event

The New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly Go features 42 milestones and corresponding rewards that players can attain upon reaching the respective point thresholds.

Here's a list of all the rewards for the New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly Go:

  1. 5 Event Points: Cash
  2. 10 Event Points: 15 Free Dice Rolls
  3. 10 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  4. 80 Event Points: 125 Free Dice Rolls
  5. 15 Event Points: Cash
  6. 20 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  7. 25 Event Points: Cash
  8. 150 Event Points: 225 Free Dice Rolls and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  9. 25 Event Points: Cash
  10. 30 Event Points: 15-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
  11. 35 Event Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  12. 40 Event Points: Cash
  13. 425 Event Points: 570 Free Dice Rolls and Cash
  14. 45 Event Points: 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  15. 50 Event Points: Cash
  16. 55 Event Points: Cash
  17. 800 Event Points: 850 Free Dice Rolls
  18. 60 Event Points: Cash
  19. 70 Event Points: 3-Star Sticker Pack
  20. 80 Event Points: Cash
  21. 1000 Event Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  22. 100 Event Points: 15-Minute High Roller Boost
  23. 120 Event Points: Cash
  24. 130 Event Points:120 Free Dice Rolls
  25. 700 Event Points: Cash and 300 Free Dice Rolls
  26. 150 Event Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls
  27. 250 Event Points: Cash
  28. 200 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  29. 225 Event Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost
  30. 2200 Event Points: 1800 Free Dice Rolls
  31. 300 Event Points: Cash
  32. 400 Event Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  33. 500 Event Points: Cash
  34. 4500 Event Points: 3750 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  35. 600 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  36. 700 Event Points: 25-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
  37. 800 Event Points: 500 Free Dice Rolls
  38. 3500 Event Points: Cash and 700 Free Dice Rolls
  39. 900 Event Points: 550 Free Dice Rolls
  40. 1000 Event Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  41. 1100 Event Points: Cash
  42. 6500 Event Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
youtube-cover

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on the Pickup tiles having Sparkling Fireworks. Once they are a few tiles closer to such tiles, they can increase the dice multiplier (by using the High Roller available as a reward in Milestone 22), getting a chance to earn a plethora of event points.

Playing the New Year's Eve tournament considerably increases a player's chances of getting new stickers for the Heartfelt Holidays event, which concludes in a few days.

Additionally, a player can also particpate in the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to increase their chances of getting free dices, cash, and other items.

