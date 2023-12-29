Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy tournament: Rewards, how to score points, and more

Tournaments and events appear at regular intervals in Monopoly Go, making them an instant hit amongst millions of board gaming enthusiasts across the world. The latest is the Firework Frenzy tournament, which is already live and will be available for gamers till 6 am PT on December 30, 2023.
Read on to learn more about the Firework Frenzy tournament, such as its rewards, scoring system, and more.
New Firework Frenzy tournament in Monopoly Go offers great milestone and leaderboard rewards
Like the previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, exclusive rewards are up for grabs in the new Firework Frenzy tournament. To get the rewards, players will have to reach different milestones.
Here are all the available Firework Frenzy tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:
Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system
Ranking up is easy in the Firework Frenzy tournament. 50 random tycoons from around the world are placed in each group, and the final leaderboards will reflect their progress.
Here are the leaderboard rewards that can be obtained from the ongoing Firework Frenzy tournament:
- Rank 1: 2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 2: 1,200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 3: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 4: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 5: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 6: 450 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 7: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield
- Rank 8: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 9: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 10: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 11: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 12: 150 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 13: 100 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 14 and 15: 75 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Pack
- Rank 16 - Rank 20: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash
- Rank 21 - Rank 50: Cash
Additionally, the top seven participants will get a Snowflake Shield.
Tycoons will have to land on any Railroad tiles to earn points. Based on their luck, they can participate in a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go.
Here is how points can be acquired in the event:
Shutdown:
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist x2:
- Small Heist - 8 points
- Large Heist - 12 points
- Bankrupt - 16 points
To get the maximum points, players must draw three rings (in a bank heist) or three gold bars (in a mega heist).
Players logging into Monopoly Go to play the Firework Frenzy event can play the Fortune Countdown tournament, which is live in the title now and will be available till December 30, 2023.