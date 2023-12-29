Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy tournament: Rewards, how to score points, and more

Tournaments and events appear at regular intervals in Monopoly Go, making them an instant hit amongst millions of board gaming enthusiasts across the world. The latest is the Firework Frenzy tournament, which is already live and will be available for gamers till 6 am PT on December 30, 2023.

Read on to learn more about the Firework Frenzy tournament, such as its rewards, scoring system, and more.

New Firework Frenzy tournament in Monopoly Go offers great milestone and leaderboard rewards

Like the previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, exclusive rewards are up for grabs in the new Firework Frenzy tournament. To get the rewards, players will have to reach different milestones.

Here are all the available Firework Frenzy tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

Milestone Level Points Required Firework Frenzy Reward 1 75 40 Dice Rolls 2 50 Sticker Pack 3 100 7 Prize Drop Chips 4 175 Cash 5 225 5-minute High Roller 6 300 130 Dice Rolls 7 275 Cash 8 450 15 Prize Drop Chips 9 550 240 Dice Rolls 10 625 Sticker Pack 11 650 30 Prize Drop Chips 12 700 Sticker Pack 13 800 20-minute Mega Heist 14 750 300 Dice Rolls 15 850 Sticker Pack 16 900 50 Prize Drop Chips 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 Sticker Pack 22 2,000 80 Prize Drop Chips 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice Rolls 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 100 Prize Drop Chips 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 20-minute Cash Grab 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice Rolls

Monopoly Go Firework Frenzy tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Ranking up is easy in the Firework Frenzy tournament. 50 random tycoons from around the world are placed in each group, and the final leaderboards will reflect their progress.

Here are the leaderboard rewards that can be obtained from the ongoing Firework Frenzy tournament:

Rank 1: 2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, and Disco Ball Shield

Additionally, the top seven participants will get a Snowflake Shield.

Tycoons will have to land on any Railroad tiles to earn points. Based on their luck, they can participate in a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

Here is how points can be acquired in the event:

Shutdown:

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

- 2 points Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2:

Small Heist - 8 points

- 8 points Large Heist - 12 points

- 12 points Bankrupt - 16 points

To get the maximum points, players must draw three rings (in a bank heist) or three gold bars (in a mega heist).

Players logging into Monopoly Go to play the Firework Frenzy event can play the Fortune Countdown tournament, which is live in the title now and will be available till December 30, 2023.