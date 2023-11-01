Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event: All rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely’s highly social title now offers a new Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event, plenty of free dice, and more. With the conclusion of the Halloween-themed content, tycoons will now enter the jungles again to collect points and complete milestones for this event. This will help them win lucrative in-game cash and other rewards.

Jungle Jam in Monopoly Go went live on November 1, 2023. This two-day event requires tycoons to land on specific tiles to earn free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

The complete list of Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event rewards and more

The Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event features 43 milestones. Land on some specific tiles to gather points. Once you gather enough points to complete a milestone, you can get the associated rewards.

Here is a complete list of milestones and what each of them offers:

Event milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 10 free dice rolls 2 10 Cash Rewards 3 15 Green Sticker pack 4 70 75 free dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 10 Mins Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash Rewards 9 180 225 free dice rolls 10 35 Cash Rewards 11 40 Green Sticker pack 12 50 Cash Rewards 13 300 400 free dice rolls and Golden Green Sticker pack 14 55 Cash Rewards 15 50 10 Mins of Cash Grab 16 60 Cash Rewards 17 70 Orange Sticker Pack 18 700 850 free dice rolls 19 70 Cash Rewards 20 80 Pink Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash Rewards 22 1.2K 1.4K free dice rolls and Golden Pink Sticker Pack 23 150 15 Mins High Roller 24 140 Golden Orange Sticker Pack 25 175 200 free dice rolls 26 1K Cash Rewards and 300 free dice rolls 27 200 Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 250 free dice rolls 29 350 Cash Rewards 30 1.8K 1.9K free dice rolls 31 500 Cash Rewards 32 750 Cash Rewards 33 800 Blue Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash Rewards 35 2.8K 2.6K free dice rolls and 15 Mins of High Roller 36 1K Pink Sticker Pack 37 1.1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 38 1.2K Cash Rewards 39 2.5K Cash Rewards and 700 free dice rolls 40 1.3K 1K free dice rolls 41 1.4K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 42 1.5K Cash Rewards 43. 6K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K free dice rolls

While most of these rewards will help you complete your board faster, you should focus on getting the Sticker Packs. Also, the Epic Myths season is nearing its end, so completing the Sticker Albums can help you get even more bonuses through this event.

Trade your extra cards with the ones you don’t have to get new items to complete the albums faster. Earlier, Scopely had abandoned players from trading Gold Cards. However, now players from some regions can trade the extra Gold Cards.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event?

Tips to win more in Jungle Jam event (Image via Scopely)

In Jungle Jam, you need to land on the four corner tiles of your board to collect points. While this is hard, landing on the two Jail tiles — one Free Parking and one “GO” tile (the corner tiles) — until November 3, 2023, will earn you four points each time you do that.

Some milestones will require hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of points to offer their rewards. You can use roll multipliers to complete them faster.

The Jungle Jam event might require plenty of dice rolls to complete. Capitalize on the free dice rolls the title gifts you every day to fulfill your requirements.