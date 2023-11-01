Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event: All rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely’s highly social title now offers a new Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event, plenty of free dice, and more. With the conclusion of the Halloween-themed content, tycoons will now enter the jungles again to collect points and complete milestones for this event. This will help them win lucrative in-game cash and other rewards.
Jungle Jam in Monopoly Go went live on November 1, 2023. This two-day event requires tycoons to land on specific tiles to earn free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.
The complete list of Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event rewards and more
The Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event features 43 milestones. Land on some specific tiles to gather points. Once you gather enough points to complete a milestone, you can get the associated rewards.
Here is a complete list of milestones and what each of them offers:
While most of these rewards will help you complete your board faster, you should focus on getting the Sticker Packs. Also, the Epic Myths season is nearing its end, so completing the Sticker Albums can help you get even more bonuses through this event.
Trade your extra cards with the ones you don’t have to get new items to complete the albums faster. Earlier, Scopely had abandoned players from trading Gold Cards. However, now players from some regions can trade the extra Gold Cards.
How to win more in the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event?
In Jungle Jam, you need to land on the four corner tiles of your board to collect points. While this is hard, landing on the two Jail tiles — one Free Parking and one “GO” tile (the corner tiles) — until November 3, 2023, will earn you four points each time you do that.
Some milestones will require hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of points to offer their rewards. You can use roll multipliers to complete them faster.
The Jungle Jam event might require plenty of dice rolls to complete. Capitalize on the free dice rolls the title gifts you every day to fulfill your requirements.