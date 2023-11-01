Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event: All rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 01, 2023 16:26 GMT
Monopoly Go Jungle Jam
All Jungle Jam in Monopoly Go event rewards

Scopely’s highly social title now offers a new Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event, plenty of free dice, and more. With the conclusion of the Halloween-themed content, tycoons will now enter the jungles again to collect points and complete milestones for this event. This will help them win lucrative in-game cash and other rewards.

Jungle Jam in Monopoly Go went live on November 1, 2023. This two-day event requires tycoons to land on specific tiles to earn free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

The complete list of Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event rewards and more

The Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event features 43 milestones. Land on some specific tiles to gather points. Once you gather enough points to complete a milestone, you can get the associated rewards.

Here is a complete list of milestones and what each of them offers:

Event milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

10 free dice rolls

2

10

Cash Rewards

3

15

Green Sticker pack

4

70

75 free dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

10 Mins Rent Frenzy

8

30

Cash Rewards

9

180

225 free dice rolls

10

35

Cash Rewards

11

40

Green Sticker pack

12

50

Cash Rewards

13

300

400 free dice rolls and Golden Green Sticker pack

14

55

Cash Rewards

15

50

10 Mins of Cash Grab

16

60

Cash Rewards

17

70

Orange Sticker Pack

18

700

850 free dice rolls

19

70

Cash Rewards

20

80

Pink Sticker Pack

21

100

Cash Rewards

22

1.2K

1.4K free dice rolls and Golden Pink Sticker Pack

23

150

15 Mins High Roller

24

140

Golden Orange Sticker Pack

25

175

200 free dice rolls

26

1K

Cash Rewards and 300 free dice rolls

27

200

Blue Sticker Pack

28

300

250 free dice rolls

29

350

Cash Rewards

30

1.8K

1.9K free dice rolls

31

500

Cash Rewards

32

750

Cash Rewards

33

800

Blue Sticker Pack

34

900

Cash Rewards

35

2.8K

2.6K free dice rolls and 15 Mins of High Roller

36

1K

Pink Sticker Pack

37

1.1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

38

1.2K

Cash Rewards

39

2.5K

Cash Rewards and 700 free dice rolls

40

1.3K

1K free dice rolls

41

1.4K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

42

1.5K

Cash Rewards

43.

6K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 7K free dice rolls

While most of these rewards will help you complete your board faster, you should focus on getting the Sticker Packs. Also, the Epic Myths season is nearing its end, so completing the Sticker Albums can help you get even more bonuses through this event.

Trade your extra cards with the ones you don’t have to get new items to complete the albums faster. Earlier, Scopely had abandoned players from trading Gold Cards. However, now players from some regions can trade the extra Gold Cards.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event?

Tips to win more in Jungle Jam event (Image via Scopely)
Tips to win more in Jungle Jam event (Image via Scopely)

In Jungle Jam, you need to land on the four corner tiles of your board to collect points. While this is hard, landing on the two Jail tiles — one Free Parking and one “GO” tile (the corner tiles) — until November 3, 2023, will earn you four points each time you do that.

Some milestones will require hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of points to offer their rewards. You can use roll multipliers to complete them faster.

The Jungle Jam event might require plenty of dice rolls to complete. Capitalize on the free dice rolls the title gifts you every day to fulfill your requirements.

