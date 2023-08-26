Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event: Starting date, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 26, 2023 21:27 GMT
Monopoly Go, Monopoly Go Jungle Jam
Jungle Jam event complete task and reward list in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event is now live in the game, and players are looking for its list of rewards. You can now win plenty of free Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, stickers, and more with every roll of dice during this event. However, players may have a lot of questions regarding these rewards. This Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event started on August 26, 2023, and will last till August 28, 2023.

There are 42 milestones in this two-day event, and this article will take you through all these milestones, a complete rewards list, and everything you need to know.

Complete reward list of Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event

The Jungle Jam event, just like the Wildlife Tales event before it, brings many rewards. You will need to gather Hats scattered around the board with dice rolls. You will get two points every time you land on a tile with these Hats on it.

Each of these milestones will require a certain number of Hats, and you can earn exciting in-game rewards upon completion. Here's the complete reward list for this event.

Jungle Jam milestones

Points Required

Rewards

1

5

Cash rewards

2

10

10 free Dice Rolls

3

10

Green Sticker Pack

4

80

125 free Dice Rolls

5

15

Cash rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

Cash rewards

8

150

220 free Dice Rolls

9

25

Cash rewards

10

30

15 Min Rent Frenzy

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash rewards

13

425

550 free Dice Rolls

14

45

Green Sticker Pack

15

50

Cash rewards

16

55

15 Min Rent Frenzy

17

800

900 free Dice Rolls

18

60

Cash rewards

19

70

Green Sticker Pack

20

80

Cash rewards

21

1K

1.1K free Dice Rolls

22

100

15 Min Rent Frenzy

23

120

Green Sticker Pack

24

130

130 free Dice Rolls

25

700

Cash rewards

26

150

140 free Dice Rolls

27

250

Cash rewards

28

200

Blue Sticker Pack

29

225

5 Min Cash Boost

30

2.2K

2K free Dice Rolls

31

300

Cash rewards

32

400

Blue Sticker Pack

33

500

Cash rewards

34

4.5K

4K free Dice Rolls

35

600

Pink Sticker Pack

36

700

25 Min Rent Frenzy

37

800

500 free Dice Rolls

38

3.5K

Cash rewards

39

900

800 free Dice Rolls

40

1K

Pink Sticker pack

41

1.1K

Cash rewards

42

6.5K

Pink Sticker Pack and 6.5K free Dice Rolls

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event?

Scopely’s virtual board game keeps bringing amazing events to help the tycoons grow faster. Rolling with higher multipliers might help you win more in this event. When you roll with x5 or x10 multipliers, it takes away the same number of dice from your hand in one go. However, you will also earn 5x or 10x more Hats for landing on the desired tiles with each roll multiplier.

For example, if you land on a tile with these Hats while rolling with an x5 multiplier, you will earn 10 Hats instead of two in one go. Therefore, saving up more dice is a great strategy when you are aiming to win big from these two-day events. Check out tips to get more free dice to ensure wins during these events.

This concludes everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event.

