Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event: Starting date, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event is now live in the game, and players are looking for its list of rewards. You can now win plenty of free Dice Rolls, Cash rewards, stickers, and more with every roll of dice during this event. However, players may have a lot of questions regarding these rewards. This Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event started on August 26, 2023, and will last till August 28, 2023.

There are 42 milestones in this two-day event, and this article will take you through all these milestones, a complete rewards list, and everything you need to know.

Complete reward list of Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event

Collect the Hats to complete Jungle Jam event (Image via Scopely)

The Jungle Jam event, just like the Wildlife Tales event before it, brings many rewards. You will need to gather Hats scattered around the board with dice rolls. You will get two points every time you land on a tile with these Hats on it.

Each of these milestones will require a certain number of Hats, and you can earn exciting in-game rewards upon completion. Here's the complete reward list for this event.

Jungle Jam milestones Points Required Rewards 1 5 Cash rewards 2 10 10 free Dice Rolls 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 80 125 free Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash rewards 8 150 220 free Dice Rolls 9 25 Cash rewards 10 30 15 Min Rent Frenzy 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash rewards 13 425 550 free Dice Rolls 14 45 Green Sticker Pack 15 50 Cash rewards 16 55 15 Min Rent Frenzy 17 800 900 free Dice Rolls 18 60 Cash rewards 19 70 Green Sticker Pack 20 80 Cash rewards 21 1K 1.1K free Dice Rolls 22 100 15 Min Rent Frenzy 23 120 Green Sticker Pack 24 130 130 free Dice Rolls 25 700 Cash rewards 26 150 140 free Dice Rolls 27 250 Cash rewards 28 200 Blue Sticker Pack 29 225 5 Min Cash Boost 30 2.2K 2K free Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash rewards 32 400 Blue Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash rewards 34 4.5K 4K free Dice Rolls 35 600 Pink Sticker Pack 36 700 25 Min Rent Frenzy 37 800 500 free Dice Rolls 38 3.5K Cash rewards 39 900 800 free Dice Rolls 40 1K Pink Sticker pack 41 1.1K Cash rewards 42 6.5K Pink Sticker Pack and 6.5K free Dice Rolls

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event?

Scopely’s virtual board game keeps bringing amazing events to help the tycoons grow faster. Rolling with higher multipliers might help you win more in this event. When you roll with x5 or x10 multipliers, it takes away the same number of dice from your hand in one go. However, you will also earn 5x or 10x more Hats for landing on the desired tiles with each roll multiplier.

For example, if you land on a tile with these Hats while rolling with an x5 multiplier, you will earn 10 Hats instead of two in one go. Therefore, saving up more dice is a great strategy when you are aiming to win big from these two-day events. Check out tips to get more free dice to ensure wins during these events.

This concludes everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Jungle Jam event.