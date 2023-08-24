Esports & Gaming

Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go: Reward list, schedule, and more

Wildlife Tales Monopoly Go rewards list (Image via Scopely)

Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go is a two-day milestone event that offers plenty of amazing rewards. Since this piece of content is back in the game, many players might be interested in learning about the milestone list related to this inclusion and the bonuses it offers for the next two days. This article provides the complete reward list for Monopoly Go's Wildlife Tales.

This event started on August 24, 2023, and will end on August 26. It has only been live for five hours and provides 43 milestones for you to reach, all of which have been mentioned below.

Complete Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go rewards list

Complete Wildlife Tales event faster check out the rewards list here (Image via Scopely)
During this two-day event, you need to collect Hats by landing on some selected tiles to gather points, which will yield rewards like cash, free Dice Rolls, stickers, and more. Here are all the bonuses for this event:

Monopoly Go Wildlife Tales Milestone list

Points (Hats) Required

Rewards

1

25

10 Dice Roll

2

10

Cash Rewards

3

15

Green Sticker Pack

4

70

75 Dice Rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

15 Min Rent Frenzy

8

30

Cash Rewards

9

180

225 Dice Rolls

10

35

Cash rewards

11

40

Green Sticker Pack

12

50

Cash Rewards

13

300

400 Dice Rolls

14

55

Cash Rewards

15

50

10 Min Cash Frenzy

16

60

Cash rewards

17

70

Green Sticker Pack

18

700

850 Dice Rolls

19

70

Cash Rewards

20

80

Green Sticker Pack

21

100

Cash Rewards

22

1.2K

1.4K Dice Rolls

23

150

15 Min High Roller

24

140

Green Sticker Pack

25

175

200 Dice Rolls

26

1K

Cash rewards

27

200

Blue Sticker Pack

28

300

250 Dice Rolls

29

250

Cash rewards

30

1.8K

1.9K Dice Rolls

31

500

5 Min Cash Boost

32

750

Cash rewards

33

800

Blue Sticker Pack

34

900

Cash rewards

35

2.8K

2.6K Dice Rolls

36

1K

Purple Sticker Pack

37

1.1 K

25 Min Rent Frenzy

38

1.2K

Cash rewards

39

2.5K

Cash rewards

40

1.3K

1K Dice Rolls

41

1.4K

Purple Sticker Pack

42

1.5K

Cash rewards

43

6K

Purple Sticker Pack and 7K Dice Rolls

Scopely's virtual board game keeps bringing amazing events that pave the way to riches for tycoons. Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go's sticker collection event also offers amazing rewards. However, it's going to wrap up in a week.

The Wildlife Tales sticker event (Image via Scopely)
The Wildlife Tales sticker event (Image via Scopely)

Therefore, add more friends, share stickers, and help each other to complete your collection of stickers faster. Focus on that event as well as this milestone one over the next two days so that you don't miss out on becoming a super-rich tycoon.

How to Complete Wildlife Tales milestone event

To complete this milestone event and collect all the Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go rewards, you need to aim for some specific tiles — the corner ones on your board. The two Jail tiles at the opposite corners, Go, and the Free Parking tiles at the corners will earn you four Hats every time you land on them.

While the initial milestones will be completed easily, things will get a lot harder when you have to collect more than 1K points. You can use roll multipliers to increase your rewards. You will earn 40 Hats for landing on any of the aforementioned tiles, along with a x10 multiplier.

However, since it will take 10 Dice Rolls at once to use such multipliers, you might want to learn how to get free Dice Rolls in this game.

In conclusion, the Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go event brings plenty of rewards and will help you complete your board faster.

