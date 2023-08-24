Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go: Reward list, schedule, and more

Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go is a two-day milestone event that offers plenty of amazing rewards. Since this piece of content is back in the game, many players might be interested in learning about the milestone list related to this inclusion and the bonuses it offers for the next two days. This article provides the complete reward list for Monopoly Go's Wildlife Tales.

This event started on August 24, 2023, and will end on August 26. It has only been live for five hours and provides 43 milestones for you to reach, all of which have been mentioned below.

Complete Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go rewards list

Complete Wildlife Tales event faster check out the rewards list here (Image via Scopely)

During this two-day event, you need to collect Hats by landing on some selected tiles to gather points, which will yield rewards like cash, free Dice Rolls, stickers, and more. Here are all the bonuses for this event:

Monopoly Go Wildlife Tales Milestone list Points (Hats) Required Rewards 1 25 10 Dice Roll 2 10 Cash Rewards 3 15 Green Sticker Pack 4 70 75 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 15 Min Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash Rewards 9 180 225 Dice Rolls 10 35 Cash rewards 11 40 Green Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash Rewards 13 300 400 Dice Rolls 14 55 Cash Rewards 15 50 10 Min Cash Frenzy 16 60 Cash rewards 17 70 Green Sticker Pack 18 700 850 Dice Rolls 19 70 Cash Rewards 20 80 Green Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash Rewards 22 1.2K 1.4K Dice Rolls 23 150 15 Min High Roller 24 140 Green Sticker Pack 25 175 200 Dice Rolls 26 1K Cash rewards 27 200 Blue Sticker Pack 28 300 250 Dice Rolls 29 250 Cash rewards 30 1.8K 1.9K Dice Rolls 31 500 5 Min Cash Boost 32 750 Cash rewards 33 800 Blue Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash rewards 35 2.8K 2.6K Dice Rolls 36 1K Purple Sticker Pack 37 1.1 K 25 Min Rent Frenzy 38 1.2K Cash rewards 39 2.5K Cash rewards 40 1.3K 1K Dice Rolls 41 1.4K Purple Sticker Pack 42 1.5K Cash rewards 43 6K Purple Sticker Pack and 7K Dice Rolls

Scopely's virtual board game keeps bringing amazing events that pave the way to riches for tycoons. Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go's sticker collection event also offers amazing rewards. However, it's going to wrap up in a week.

The Wildlife Tales sticker event (Image via Scopely)

Therefore, add more friends, share stickers, and help each other to complete your collection of stickers faster. Focus on that event as well as this milestone one over the next two days so that you don't miss out on becoming a super-rich tycoon.

How to Complete Wildlife Tales milestone event

To complete this milestone event and collect all the Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go rewards, you need to aim for some specific tiles — the corner ones on your board. The two Jail tiles at the opposite corners, Go, and the Free Parking tiles at the corners will earn you four Hats every time you land on them.

While the initial milestones will be completed easily, things will get a lot harder when you have to collect more than 1K points. You can use roll multipliers to increase your rewards. You will earn 40 Hats for landing on any of the aforementioned tiles, along with a x10 multiplier.

However, since it will take 10 Dice Rolls at once to use such multipliers, you might want to learn how to get free Dice Rolls in this game.

In conclusion, the Wildlife Tales in Monopoly Go event brings plenty of rewards and will help you complete your board faster.