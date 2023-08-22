Sea Safari in Monopoly Go: Rewards, schedule, and more

The all-new Sea Safari in Monopoly Go brings plenty of rewards for the business tycoons in-game. This sea-themed event asks players to gather all the sea corals scattered around the square tiles of the board to earn points. This, in turn, will help you win exciting rewards. All the rewards you collect are crucial assets that will facilitate your career as a business tycoon in the game.

However, there are a lot of questions regarding Sea Safari's schedule, how to complete it, and rewards. This article tries to answer all these queries.

What are all the Sea Safari event rewards?

Sea Safari event rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Sea Safari event kicked off on August 21, 2023, and will be live in-game until August 24, 2023. There are 51 tasks to complete, each requiring players to collect points (number of sea corals). This will yield them rewards like stickers, cash, dice rolls, and more. Here are all the Monopoly Go Sea Safari rewards:

Monopoly Go Sea Safari task level Points Required Rewards 1 25 Green sticker pack 2 40 15 Dice rolls 3 20 M tokens 4 50 Cash rewards 5 125 55 Dice rolls 6 45 Cash rewards 7 45 Green sticker pack 8 40 M tokens 9 55 10 Minutes of Cash Grab 10 325 160 Dice rolls 11 40 M tokens 12 60 Cash rewards 13 70 Green sticker pack 14 80 Cash rewards 15 85 M tokens 16 800 450 Dice rolls 17 90 Green sticker pack 18 100 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy 19 120 M tokens 20 130 Cash rewards 21 1.2k 650 Dice rolls 22 150 Green sticker pack 23 175 M tokens 24 200 70 Dice rolls 25 250 Cash rewards 26 2k 900 Dice rolls 27 250 10 minutes of High Roller 28 275 M tokens 29 300 Green sticker pack 30 400 100 Dice rolls 31 1.6k Cash rewards 32 500 M tokens 33 600 140 Dice rolls 34 700 Blue sticker pack 35 800 Five minutes of Cash Grab 36 3.8k 1.4k Dice rolls 37 900 Cash rewards 38 1k Blue sticker pack 39 1.3k M tokens 40 1.5k Cash rewards 41 7k 2.5k Dice rolls 42 1.6k 20 minutes of High Rolls 43 1.55k M tokens 44 1.7k Pink sticker pack 45 1.8k 550 Dice rolls 46 6k Cash rewards 47 1.9k 600 Dice rolls 48 2k M tokens 49 4K Pink sticker pack 50 6k Cash rewards 51 16k Pink sticker pack and 6.7k Dice rolls

How to complete Sea Safari in Monopoly Go?

You need to aim for some specific tiles, i.e., Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad, with every dice roll during this event. You will be rewarded with two points every time you land on the Chance tiles, three for the Community Chest tiles, and five for landing on the Railroad tiles. When these points add up to the required tally for completing each task, you will receive the reward.

While completing the first few tasks will be easier, you may face difficulties gathering over a thousand points. In such times, you can use roll multipliers to boost the points received on each roll. For example, an x10 multiplier may take away 10 dice rolls from you but will gift 20 points upon landing on a chance tile. Check out this article to learn ways of earning more dice rolls.

In conclusion, the Sea Safari in Monopoly Go event is here and has brought plenty of amazing rewards that will help you progress faster in-game.