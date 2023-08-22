Esports & Gaming

Sea Safari in Monopoly Go: Rewards, schedule, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 22, 2023 18:23 GMT
Sea Safari event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The all-new Sea Safari in Monopoly Go brings plenty of rewards for the business tycoons in-game. This sea-themed event asks players to gather all the sea corals scattered around the square tiles of the board to earn points. This, in turn, will help you win exciting rewards. All the rewards you collect are crucial assets that will facilitate your career as a business tycoon in the game.

However, there are a lot of questions regarding Sea Safari's schedule, how to complete it, and rewards. This article tries to answer all these queries.

What are all the Sea Safari event rewards?

Sea Safari event rewards (Image via Scopely)
The Sea Safari event kicked off on August 21, 2023, and will be live in-game until August 24, 2023. There are 51 tasks to complete, each requiring players to collect points (number of sea corals). This will yield them rewards like stickers, cash, dice rolls, and more. Here are all the Monopoly Go Sea Safari rewards:

Monopoly Go Sea Safari task level

Points Required

Rewards

1

25

Green sticker pack

2

40

15 Dice rolls

3

20

M tokens

4

50

Cash rewards

5

125

55 Dice rolls

6

45

Cash rewards

7

45

Green sticker pack

8

40

M tokens

9

55

10 Minutes of Cash Grab

10

325

160 Dice rolls

11

40

M tokens

12

60

Cash rewards

13

70

Green sticker pack

14

80

Cash rewards

15

85

M tokens

16

800

450 Dice rolls

17

90

Green sticker pack

18

100

15 minutes of Rent Frenzy

19

120

M tokens

20

130

Cash rewards

21

1.2k

650 Dice rolls

22

150

Green sticker pack

23

175

M tokens

24

200

70 Dice rolls

25

250

Cash rewards

26

2k

900 Dice rolls

27

250

10 minutes of High Roller

28

275

M tokens

29

300

Green sticker pack

30

400

100 Dice rolls

31

1.6k

Cash rewards

32

500

M tokens

33

600

140 Dice rolls

34

700

Blue sticker pack

35

800

Five minutes of Cash Grab

36

3.8k

1.4k Dice rolls

37

900

Cash rewards

38

1k

Blue sticker pack

39

1.3k

M tokens

40

1.5k

Cash rewards

41

7k

2.5k Dice rolls

42

1.6k

20 minutes of High Rolls

43

1.55k

M tokens

44

1.7k

Pink sticker pack

45

1.8k

550 Dice rolls

46

6k

Cash rewards

47

1.9k

600 Dice rolls

48

2k

M tokens

49

4K

Pink sticker pack

50

6k

Cash rewards

51

16k

Pink sticker pack and 6.7k Dice rolls

How to complete Sea Safari in Monopoly Go?

You need to aim for some specific tiles, i.e., Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad, with every dice roll during this event. You will be rewarded with two points every time you land on the Chance tiles, three for the Community Chest tiles, and five for landing on the Railroad tiles. When these points add up to the required tally for completing each task, you will receive the reward.

While completing the first few tasks will be easier, you may face difficulties gathering over a thousand points. In such times, you can use roll multipliers to boost the points received on each roll. For example, an x10 multiplier may take away 10 dice rolls from you but will gift 20 points upon landing on a chance tile. Check out this article to learn ways of earning more dice rolls.

In conclusion, the Sea Safari in Monopoly Go event is here and has brought plenty of amazing rewards that will help you progress faster in-game.

