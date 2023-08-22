Sea Safari in Monopoly Go: Rewards, schedule, and more

The all-new Sea Safari in Monopoly Go brings plenty of rewards for the business tycoons in-game. This sea-themed event asks players to gather all the sea corals scattered around the square tiles of the board to earn points. This, in turn, will help you win exciting rewards. All the rewards you collect are crucial assets that will facilitate your career as a business tycoon in the game.
However, there are a lot of questions regarding Sea Safari's schedule, how to complete it, and rewards. This article tries to answer all these queries.
What are all the Sea Safari event rewards?
The Sea Safari event kicked off on August 21, 2023, and will be live in-game until August 24, 2023. There are 51 tasks to complete, each requiring players to collect points (number of sea corals). This will yield them rewards like stickers, cash, dice rolls, and more. Here are all the Monopoly Go Sea Safari rewards:
How to complete Sea Safari in Monopoly Go?
You need to aim for some specific tiles, i.e., Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad, with every dice roll during this event. You will be rewarded with two points every time you land on the Chance tiles, three for the Community Chest tiles, and five for landing on the Railroad tiles. When these points add up to the required tally for completing each task, you will receive the reward.
While completing the first few tasks will be easier, you may face difficulties gathering over a thousand points. In such times, you can use roll multipliers to boost the points received on each roll. For example, an x10 multiplier may take away 10 dice rolls from you but will gift 20 points upon landing on a chance tile. Check out this article to learn ways of earning more dice rolls.
In conclusion, the Sea Safari in Monopoly Go event is here and has brought plenty of amazing rewards that will help you progress faster in-game.