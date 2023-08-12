Monopoly Go: Can you gift dice in Monopoly Go to friends?

Can you gift dice in Monopoly Go to your friends for free is a popular FAQ regarding Scopely’s highly social title. The developers have brought the popular board game to the mobile gaming scene, and Dice Rolls are the most crucial assets of the game. This is because almost every move of the players depends on them. Therefore, many gamers are looking for the answer to whether they can send it to their friends for free.

You can get free Dice Rolls by completing events, getting rewards for completing a new level or a board, and more. However, many of you are looking for ways to help your friends in need with free Dice Rolls. This article will answer your query regarding whether you can gift dice in Monopoly Go to your friends or not.

How do you gift dice in Monopoly GO?

There are plenty of ways to get free dice rolls for yourself in the game. However, as of now, it is not possible to gift dice in Monopoly Go directly to your friends. You can buy them free Dice Rolls from the store, which is also gifting but is not free. However, this article has found an interesting way to send dice to your friends.

When you open a Community Chest with the help of your friends, each of them will get 10 Dice Rolls for free. It will be saved in their accounts, and they can go collect it right away or save it for later.

Every time you land on the Community chest tiles, it will add cash (in-game currency) to a chest near the Free Parking tile on the board. You will have to add friends to your account to get access to that cash.

You will see the Add Friend button, which will take you to the Invite Friends Page. You can share your invite link with your contacts, or you can connect to Facebook to add your Facebook friends to the game. Once you have at least five friends, follow the process below to open the chests.

Step 2: Tap on the start button to play the mini-game.

Tap on the start button to play the mini-game. Step 3: Select the tile with your friend’s profile picture, which will earn you a key to open the Community chest to get your cash rewards.

Each time you play the mini-game, you can gift dice to Monopoly Go to the friends that helped you open the chest.

As of now, this is the only way to gift dice in Monopoly Go to your friends. Follow us for more amazing guides to the game.