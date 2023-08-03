Monopoly Go Aquaventure event: Release date, objectives, and more

The Monopoly Go Aquaventure event is here for the Tycoons to help them slide their way to riches. Developer Scopely has done a great job bringing the popular board game to the virtual gaming world. Events like these also helped them gather a massive playerbase in a few months. You can win ample in-game cash to build your empire, get free dice, and more by participating in these recurring events.

The Monopoly Go Aquaventure event was announced in a tweet from the game’s official Twitter handle on August 3, 2023. This article will discuss all the available information gathered from the tweet.

Monopoly Go Aquaventure event: When will it go live in the game and more?

MONOPOLY GO! @MonopolyGO Tycoons! Make a splash in Monopoly GO's Aquaventure!

Slide your way to riches with awesome rewards!

Let the competition dry up!

The tweet from the official handle does not mention a date or time of release for the Monopoly Go Aquaventure event.

The tweet from the official handle does not mention a date or time of release for the Monopoly Go Aquaventure event. However, it asks the Tycoons to make a splash in the event, indicating it went live on August 3, 2024.

Objective

The Monopoly Go Aquaventure event invites you to a splashy adventure with the game. It awaits plenty of rewards as you make your way through the milestones. Slide your way into the riches with these amazing cash rewards, or make dice rolls and complete your board faster.

The official tweet does not mention any particular objectives for the event. However, it is expected that you will need to gather points by landing on the Tax and Utility Tiles. For landing on each Tax Tile, you will get three points, while getting to a Utility Tile will yield two.

You need to collect a certain number of points to earn rewards like free dice, sticker packs, and more. Upon completing different milestones, you can win up to 6,500 dice, cash rewards, and at least one of the five-star sticker packs in the game.

You can roll with a multiplier for bigger rewards. Using an “x5” multiplier before a dice roll might take away five dice rolls from your stock, but it will multiply your reward by five. So, if you use that multiplier before a roll and land on a Tax Tile, you will earn 15 points, which can help you complete the event milestones faster and win more cards in Monopoly Go.

That's everything about the Monopoly Go Aquaventure event. Hurry up if you want to complete all the milestones of this two-day occasion and win more.