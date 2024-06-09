Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest: Milestones, rewards, and more

Beginning on June 8, 2024, the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest is the latest event in the game. It succeeds the previous Mars Metropolis event, featuring 49 milestone levels and their respective rewards. At the first milestone, players have to acquire 5 points to get 3 Pickaxe Tokens. It is also one of the biggest two-day events in Monopoly Go this year in terms of rewards, including lots of free Dice Rolls, Pickaxe Tokens, and more.
This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event.
All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event
Here's the complete breakdown of the ongoing event which will end on June 10, 2024, at 3 PM GMT:
The above table indicates that rewards get better with each passing milestone level. In total, this event provides 14,605 Dice Rolls, 249 Pickaxe Tokens, Sticker Packs, abundant cash, and several timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.
Pickaxe Tokens collected throughout this event can be used in the special Pickaxe-related event to acquire more rewards. Likewise, players can acquire bonus rewards by successfully collecting all the stickers belonging to the same album.
Meanwhile, the Cash Boost and Cash Grab provide limited-time access to a separate event whose main motto is providing extra in-game cash for purchasing important resources.
What strategies should be adopted in the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event?
The Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event requires players to land on the corner tiles to collect points. These corner tiles include Beginning of the Board (Go->), Just Visiting, Free Parking, and the Go to Jail. Landing on any of them provides the required points to complete various milestones.
Players should increase their Roll Multiplier factor when they are close to any of these tiles as it helps them to get more points based on the factor. However, it's also important to note that increasing the Roll Multiplier factor results in higher consumption of Dice Rolls. Thus, it's essential to efficiently use Roll Multiplier to avoid a shortage of Rolls.
In addition to the general strategies mentioned above, players should focus on acquiring more Dice Rolls, which can be done by redeeming the free voucher link provided by the game's developers on their official Discord channel. This ensures that players will be able to utilize Roll Multipliers within the game to their optimum potential.
