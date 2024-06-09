Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest: Milestones, rewards, and more

Beginning on June 8, 2024, the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest is the latest event in the game. It succeeds the previous Mars Metropolis event, featuring 49 milestone levels and their respective rewards. At the first milestone, players have to acquire 5 points to get 3 Pickaxe Tokens. It is also one of the biggest two-day events in Monopoly Go this year in terms of rewards, including lots of free Dice Rolls, Pickaxe Tokens, and more.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event.

All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's the complete breakdown of the ongoing event which will end on June 10, 2024, at 3 PM GMT:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe Tokens 2 10 20x Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 55 85x Dice Rolls 6 15 4 Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 5 Minutes Cash Boost 8 20 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 9 25 5 Pickaxe Tokens 10 150 200x Dice Rolls 11 30 Cash 12 35 6 Pickaxe Tokens 13 35 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 14 40 8 Pickaxe Tokens 15 300 350x Dice Rolls 16 40 Cash 17 45 10 Minutes Cash Grab 18 50 Sticker Pack 2-Star (x3) 19 55 10 Pickaxe Tokens 20 700 600x Dice Rolls 21 60 Cash 22 70 Sticker Pack 3-Star (x3) 23 80 16 Pickaxe Tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1,250 1,000x Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 120 10 Minutes High Roller 28 130 22 Pickaxe Tokens 29 150 100x Dice Rolls 30 900 Cash 31 225 25 Pickaxe Tokens 32 400 Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4) 33 350 200x Dice Rolls 34 300 Cash 35 1,800 1,500x Dice Rolls 36 500 30 Pickaxe Tokens 37 600 Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4) 38 700 10 Minutes Cash Boost 39 800 35 Pickaxe Tokens 40 3,200 2,400x Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6) 42 1,000 40 Pickaxe Tokens 43 1,200 750x Dice Rolls 44 2,500 Cash 45 1,300 900x Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,500 Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6) 48 1,600 45 Pickaxe Tokens 49 7,500 6,500x Dice Rolls

The above table indicates that rewards get better with each passing milestone level. In total, this event provides 14,605 Dice Rolls, 249 Pickaxe Tokens, Sticker Packs, abundant cash, and several timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.

Pickaxe Tokens collected throughout this event can be used in the special Pickaxe-related event to acquire more rewards. Likewise, players can acquire bonus rewards by successfully collecting all the stickers belonging to the same album.

Meanwhile, the Cash Boost and Cash Grab provide limited-time access to a separate event whose main motto is providing extra in-game cash for purchasing important resources.

What strategies should be adopted in the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event?

Playing board (Image via Supercell)

The Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event requires players to land on the corner tiles to collect points. These corner tiles include Beginning of the Board (Go->), Just Visiting, Free Parking, and the Go to Jail. Landing on any of them provides the required points to complete various milestones.

Players should increase their Roll Multiplier factor when they are close to any of these tiles as it helps them to get more points based on the factor. However, it's also important to note that increasing the Roll Multiplier factor results in higher consumption of Dice Rolls. Thus, it's essential to efficiently use Roll Multiplier to avoid a shortage of Rolls.

In addition to the general strategies mentioned above, players should focus on acquiring more Dice Rolls, which can be done by redeeming the free voucher link provided by the game's developers on their official Discord channel. This ensures that players will be able to utilize Roll Multipliers within the game to their optimum potential.

Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback