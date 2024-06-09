Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest: Milestones, rewards, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Jun 09, 2024 15:57 GMT
Cover
Martian Core Quest event details in Monopoly Go (Image via Supercell)

Beginning on June 8, 2024, the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest is the latest event in the game. It succeeds the previous Mars Metropolis event, featuring 49 milestone levels and their respective rewards. At the first milestone, players have to acquire 5 points to get 3 Pickaxe Tokens. It is also one of the biggest two-day events in Monopoly Go this year in terms of rewards, including lots of free Dice Rolls, Pickaxe Tokens, and more.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event.

All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event

also-read-trending Trending

Here's the complete breakdown of the ongoing event which will end on June 10, 2024, at 3 PM GMT:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

3 Pickaxe Tokens

2

10

20x Dice Rolls

3

10

Cash

4

10

Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)

5

55

85x Dice Rolls

6

15

4 Pickaxe Tokens

7

20

5 Minutes Cash Boost

8

20

Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)

9

25

5 Pickaxe Tokens

10

150

200x Dice Rolls

11

30

Cash

12

35

6 Pickaxe Tokens

13

35

Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)

14

40

8 Pickaxe Tokens

15

300

350x Dice Rolls

16

40

Cash

17

45

10 Minutes Cash Grab

18

50

Sticker Pack 2-Star (x3)

19

55

10 Pickaxe Tokens

20

700

600x Dice Rolls

21

60

Cash

22

70

Sticker Pack 3-Star (x3)

23

80

16 Pickaxe Tokens

24

60

Cash

25

1,250

1,000x Dice Rolls

26

80

Cash

27

120

10 Minutes High Roller

28

130

22 Pickaxe Tokens

29

150

100x Dice Rolls

30

900

Cash

31

225

25 Pickaxe Tokens

32

400

Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4)

33

350

200x Dice Rolls

34

300

Cash

35

1,800

1,500x Dice Rolls

36

500

30 Pickaxe Tokens

37

600

Sticker Pack 4-Star (x4)

38

700

10 Minutes Cash Boost

39

800

35 Pickaxe Tokens

40

3,200

2,400x Dice Rolls

41

900

Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6)

42

1,000

40 Pickaxe Tokens

43

1,200

750x Dice Rolls

44

2,500

Cash

45

1,300

900x Dice Rolls

46

1,200

Cash

47

1,500

Sticker Pack 5-Star (x6)

48

1,600

45 Pickaxe Tokens

49

7,500

6,500x Dice Rolls

The above table indicates that rewards get better with each passing milestone level. In total, this event provides 14,605 Dice Rolls, 249 Pickaxe Tokens, Sticker Packs, abundant cash, and several timed rewards like the High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.

Pickaxe Tokens collected throughout this event can be used in the special Pickaxe-related event to acquire more rewards. Likewise, players can acquire bonus rewards by successfully collecting all the stickers belonging to the same album.

Meanwhile, the Cash Boost and Cash Grab provide limited-time access to a separate event whose main motto is providing extra in-game cash for purchasing important resources.

What strategies should be adopted in the Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event?

Playing board (Image via Supercell)
Playing board (Image via Supercell)

The Monopoly Go Martian Core Quest event requires players to land on the corner tiles to collect points. These corner tiles include Beginning of the Board (Go->), Just Visiting, Free Parking, and the Go to Jail. Landing on any of them provides the required points to complete various milestones.

Players should increase their Roll Multiplier factor when they are close to any of these tiles as it helps them to get more points based on the factor. However, it's also important to note that increasing the Roll Multiplier factor results in higher consumption of Dice Rolls. Thus, it's essential to efficiently use Roll Multiplier to avoid a shortage of Rolls.

In addition to the general strategies mentioned above, players should focus on acquiring more Dice Rolls, which can be done by redeeming the free voucher link provided by the game's developers on their official Discord channel. This ensures that players will be able to utilize Roll Multipliers within the game to their optimum potential.

Check out more articles related to Monopoly Go:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी