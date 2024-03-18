Monopoly Go Spring Awakening: Event milestones, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 18, 2024 18:23 GMT
Spring Awakening Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has released the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event to help tycoons complete Sunset Treasure events easily. The community is excited, mainly for the in-game assets that these events bring. However, this time, with the Sunset Treasures event currently running, the Spring Awakening event has several Pickaxe tokens on offer to help you complete the event faster.

The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has 49 milestones that players must complete. You can earn over 150 free Pickaxe tokens, 29K free dice rolls, and more.

Here is the complete list of event milestones and rewards.

Complete Monopoly Go Spring Awakening milestones and more

Here are all the event rewards for Spring Awakening in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The latest Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event went live on March 18, 2024, and will be live until March 20, 2024. You must gather points (event-exclusive tokens) to complete the milestones and earn rewards. Check out all the milestones, requisite points to complete them, and rewards below.

Event milestones

Points required

Rewards

1

5

3 Pickaxe tokens

2

10

10 free dice

3

10

Green Sticker pack

4

20

3 Pickaxe tokens

5

65

100 free dice

6

15

4 Pickaxe tokens

7

20

In-game cash rewards

8

20

Green Sticker Pack

9

25

5 Pickaxe tokens

10

180

225 free dice

11

25

10 minutes Cash Grab

12

30

Green Sticker Pack

13

35

7 Pickaxe tokens

14

40

In-game cash rewards

15

350

425 free dice

16

45

8 Pickaxe tokens

17

65

Orange Sticker Pack

18

100

120 free dice

19

70

10 Pickaxe tokens

20

700

800 free dice

21

80

In-game cash rewards

22

100

13 Pickaxe tokens

23

110

Pink Sticker Pack

24

120

In-game cash rewards

25

1.1K

1.2K free dice

26

130

15 Pickaxe tokens

27

140

10 minute Cash Boost

28

150

Pink Sticker Pack

29

160

17 Pickaxe tokens

30

900

In-game cash rewards and extra 300 free dice for completing it within certain time limit

31

175

180 free dice

32

250

In-game cash rewards

33

270

Blue Sticker Pack

34

300

In-game cash rewards

35

2K

1.8K free dice

36

400

30 Pickaxe tokens

37

500

Blue Sticker Pack

38

650

500 free dice

39

750

In-game cash rewards

40

3K

2.5K free dice

41

900

Pink Sticker Pack

42

800

35 Pickaxe tokens

43

1.1K

In-game cash rewards

44

1.2K

900 free dice

45

2.5K

In-game cash rewards

46

1.2K

Purple Sticker Pack

47

1.4K

45 Pickaxe tokens

48

1.5K

In-game cash rewards

49

6K

6.5K and Purple Sticker Pack

While you'll need to focus on gathering Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasures side-quest currently running in the game, please remember that Sticker Packs are also crucial. The current Monopoly Go sticker collection event will conclude in around 10 days. Gather and trade the stickers to complete all the sticker albums for extra rewards.

How to win more in Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event

Here is how to win in the Spring Awakening event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the corner tiles of your board to gather points (event-exclusive tokens) for the latest Spring Awakening event. Landing on any of the four corner tiles (i.e., two jail tiles, the Go and Free Parking tile) will earn you four points.

However, when using roll multipliers, you can earn more. Each time you use an x10 roll multiplier, you can earn 40 points at once. However, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your savings; therefore, use this feature wisely. Check out our article for the best tips for using roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.

The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event offers great rewards, but collecting tokens to complete the milestones can be challenging. This is because the tokens can only be earned by landing on the corner tiles, which are among the most challenging tiles to land on.

Many dice rolls are required to complete this event. Check out our guide on earning free dice rolls easily in Monopoly Go.