Monopoly Go Spring Awakening: Event milestones, rewards, and more

Scopely has released the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event to help tycoons complete Sunset Treasure events easily. The community is excited, mainly for the in-game assets that these events bring. However, this time, with the Sunset Treasures event currently running, the Spring Awakening event has several Pickaxe tokens on offer to help you complete the event faster.
The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has 49 milestones that players must complete. You can earn over 150 free Pickaxe tokens, 29K free dice rolls, and more.
Here is the complete list of event milestones and rewards.
Complete Monopoly Go Spring Awakening milestones and more
The latest Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event went live on March 18, 2024, and will be live until March 20, 2024. You must gather points (event-exclusive tokens) to complete the milestones and earn rewards. Check out all the milestones, requisite points to complete them, and rewards below.
While you'll need to focus on gathering Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasures side-quest currently running in the game, please remember that Sticker Packs are also crucial. The current Monopoly Go sticker collection event will conclude in around 10 days. Gather and trade the stickers to complete all the sticker albums for extra rewards.
How to win more in Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event
You must land on the corner tiles of your board to gather points (event-exclusive tokens) for the latest Spring Awakening event. Landing on any of the four corner tiles (i.e., two jail tiles, the Go and Free Parking tile) will earn you four points.
However, when using roll multipliers, you can earn more. Each time you use an x10 roll multiplier, you can earn 40 points at once. However, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your savings; therefore, use this feature wisely. Check out our article for the best tips for using roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.
The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event offers great rewards, but collecting tokens to complete the milestones can be challenging. This is because the tokens can only be earned by landing on the corner tiles, which are among the most challenging tiles to land on.
Many dice rolls are required to complete this event. Check out our guide on earning free dice rolls easily in Monopoly Go.