Monopoly Go Spring Awakening: Event milestones, rewards, and more

Scopely has released the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event to help tycoons complete Sunset Treasure events easily. The community is excited, mainly for the in-game assets that these events bring. However, this time, with the Sunset Treasures event currently running, the Spring Awakening event has several Pickaxe tokens on offer to help you complete the event faster.

The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has 49 milestones that players must complete. You can earn over 150 free Pickaxe tokens, 29K free dice rolls, and more.

Here is the complete list of event milestones and rewards.

Complete Monopoly Go Spring Awakening milestones and more

Here are all the event rewards for Spring Awakening in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The latest Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event went live on March 18, 2024, and will be live until March 20, 2024. You must gather points (event-exclusive tokens) to complete the milestones and earn rewards. Check out all the milestones, requisite points to complete them, and rewards below.

Event milestones Points required Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe tokens 2 10 10 free dice 3 10 Green Sticker pack 4 20 3 Pickaxe tokens 5 65 100 free dice 6 15 4 Pickaxe tokens 7 20 In-game cash rewards 8 20 Green Sticker Pack 9 25 5 Pickaxe tokens 10 180 225 free dice 11 25 10 minutes Cash Grab 12 30 Green Sticker Pack 13 35 7 Pickaxe tokens 14 40 In-game cash rewards 15 350 425 free dice 16 45 8 Pickaxe tokens 17 65 Orange Sticker Pack 18 100 120 free dice 19 70 10 Pickaxe tokens 20 700 800 free dice 21 80 In-game cash rewards 22 100 13 Pickaxe tokens 23 110 Pink Sticker Pack 24 120 In-game cash rewards 25 1.1K 1.2K free dice 26 130 15 Pickaxe tokens 27 140 10 minute Cash Boost 28 150 Pink Sticker Pack 29 160 17 Pickaxe tokens 30 900 In-game cash rewards and extra 300 free dice for completing it within certain time limit 31 175 180 free dice 32 250 In-game cash rewards 33 270 Blue Sticker Pack 34 300 In-game cash rewards 35 2K 1.8K free dice 36 400 30 Pickaxe tokens 37 500 Blue Sticker Pack 38 650 500 free dice 39 750 In-game cash rewards 40 3K 2.5K free dice 41 900 Pink Sticker Pack 42 800 35 Pickaxe tokens 43 1.1K In-game cash rewards 44 1.2K 900 free dice 45 2.5K In-game cash rewards 46 1.2K Purple Sticker Pack 47 1.4K 45 Pickaxe tokens 48 1.5K In-game cash rewards 49 6K 6.5K and Purple Sticker Pack

While you'll need to focus on gathering Pickaxe tokens for the Sunset Treasures side-quest currently running in the game, please remember that Sticker Packs are also crucial. The current Monopoly Go sticker collection event will conclude in around 10 days. Gather and trade the stickers to complete all the sticker albums for extra rewards.

How to win more in Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event

Here is how to win in the Spring Awakening event (Image via Scopely)

You must land on the corner tiles of your board to gather points (event-exclusive tokens) for the latest Spring Awakening event. Landing on any of the four corner tiles (i.e., two jail tiles, the Go and Free Parking tile) will earn you four points.

However, when using roll multipliers, you can earn more. Each time you use an x10 roll multiplier, you can earn 40 points at once. However, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your savings; therefore, use this feature wisely. Check out our article for the best tips for using roll multipliers in Monopoly Go.

The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event offers great rewards, but collecting tokens to complete the milestones can be challenging. This is because the tokens can only be earned by landing on the corner tiles, which are among the most challenging tiles to land on.

Many dice rolls are required to complete this event. Check out our guide on earning free dice rolls easily in Monopoly Go.