Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event: All rewards, milestones, and more

The ongoing Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go will run until December 24, 2023, at 2 pm UTC. This Christmas-themed event offers a range of in-game rewards that can greatly help players in their journey. Throughout this four-day board game event, participants have ample chances to acquire numerous Free Dice Rolls and time-limited rewards, such as the High Roller, by achieving specific milestones.

This article provides a list of all rewards along with the required milestones for players to grab.

All rewards and milestones in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event

The time-limited Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go features 41 milestones and corresponding rewards that you can attain upon reaching the specified point thresholds. Here's a list of all the rewards and milestones for the Twinkle Tree event in the game.

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 30 Green / One-Star Sticker Pack 2 40 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 45 Cash Rewards 4 175 115 Free Dice Rolls 5 50 10-minute Cash Grab Bonus 6 55 Green / One-Star Sticker Pack 7 65 Cash Rewards 8 400 230 Free Dice Rolls 9 70 Cash Rewards 10 90 Green / One-Star Sticker Pack 11 100 Cash Rewards 12 750 375 Free Dice Rolls 13 125 Cash Rewards 14 150 Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 175 Cash Rewards 16 1,200 550 Free Dice Rolls 17 175 Cash Rewards 18 180 Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack 19 200 80 Free Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Holiday Tree Token 21 220 100 Free Dice Rolls 22 375 5-minute Cash Boost 23 300 Cash Rewards 24 2,500 1,000 Free Dice Rolls 25 400 Cash Rewards 26 650 Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack 27 800 Cash Rewards 28 4,000 1,500 Free Dice Rolls 29 1,000 Cash Rewards 30 1,500 Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack 31 1,700 Cash Rewards 32 8,000 2,850 Free Dice Rolls 33 2,000 20-minute High Roller 34 2,200 Cash Rewards 35 2,400 Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack 36 2,800 300 Free Dice Rolls 37 7,000 Cash Rewards 38 3,000 900 Free Dice Rolls 39 4,000 Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack 40 5,000 Cash Rewards 41 17,000 7,500 Free Dice Rolls and Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack

Upon reaching the summit of this event, players who amass 17,000 points will receive 7,500 Free Dice Rolls and a Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack. The event also includes a grand total of 16,025 Free Dice Rolls, along with a variety of timed-up rewards such as Cash Boost, Cash Grab, and more.

How to maximize your rewards from the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go

You can succeed in this event by adopting the following strategic tips:

1) Give precedence to free dice links: You are advised to consistently monitor the official Monopoly Go Discord server for access to free dice links, as they guarantee a continuous stream of rolls and increase the likelihood of earning bonuses.

2) Target exclusive tokens: You should tactically strategize to land on tokens exclusive to events. Collecting these tokens on specific tiles can significantly contribute to reaching the required point thresholds.

3) Maximize roll multipliers: You can enhance your point accumulation by strategically employing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier yields 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20.

Use the roll multipliers in cases where you require thousands of points to complete a single milestone.

Participating in the Twinkle Tree event within the Monopoly Go universe grants access to a plethora of exclusive rewards.

To maximize the benefits of this experience, looking into the rewards and trends in past tournaments can help you refine your strategy and deepen your comprehension of the game dynamics.

You can also check out various YouTube videos of players giving valuable tips based on their experiences in previous events and tournaments.