Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event: All rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Dec 21, 2023 06:43 GMT
Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go
All rewards and miilestones in Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event (Image via Scopely)

The ongoing Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go will run until December 24, 2023, at 2 pm UTC. This Christmas-themed event offers a range of in-game rewards that can greatly help players in their journey. Throughout this four-day board game event, participants have ample chances to acquire numerous Free Dice Rolls and time-limited rewards, such as the High Roller, by achieving specific milestones.

This article provides a list of all rewards along with the required milestones for players to grab.

All rewards and milestones in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event

The time-limited Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go features 41 milestones and corresponding rewards that you can attain upon reaching the specified point thresholds. Here's a list of all the rewards and milestones for the Twinkle Tree event in the game.

MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
130Green / One-Star Sticker Pack
24025 Free Dice Rolls
345Cash Rewards
4175115 Free Dice Rolls
55010-minute Cash Grab Bonus
655Green / One-Star Sticker Pack
765Cash Rewards
8400230 Free Dice Rolls
970Cash Rewards
1090Green / One-Star Sticker Pack
11100Cash Rewards
12750375 Free Dice Rolls
13125Cash Rewards
14150Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack
15175Cash Rewards
161,200550 Free Dice Rolls
17175Cash Rewards
18180Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack
1920080 Free Dice Rolls
201,500Holiday Tree Token
21220100 Free Dice Rolls
223755-minute Cash Boost
23300Cash Rewards
242,5001,000 Free Dice Rolls
25400Cash Rewards
26650Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack
27800Cash Rewards
284,0001,500 Free Dice Rolls
291,000Cash Rewards
301,500Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack
311,700Cash Rewards
328,0002,850 Free Dice Rolls
332,00020-minute High Roller
342,200Cash Rewards
352,400Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack
362,800300 Free Dice Rolls
377,000Cash Rewards
383,000900 Free Dice Rolls
394,000Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack
405,000Cash Rewards
4117,0007,500 Free Dice Rolls and Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack

Upon reaching the summit of this event, players who amass 17,000 points will receive 7,500 Free Dice Rolls and a Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack. The event also includes a grand total of 16,025 Free Dice Rolls, along with a variety of timed-up rewards such as Cash Boost, Cash Grab, and more.

How to maximize your rewards from the Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go

youtube-cover

You can succeed in this event by adopting the following strategic tips:

1) Give precedence to free dice links: You are advised to consistently monitor the official Monopoly Go Discord server for access to free dice links, as they guarantee a continuous stream of rolls and increase the likelihood of earning bonuses.

2) Target exclusive tokens: You should tactically strategize to land on tokens exclusive to events. Collecting these tokens on specific tiles can significantly contribute to reaching the required point thresholds.

3) Maximize roll multipliers: You can enhance your point accumulation by strategically employing roll multipliers. A 5x multiplier yields 10 points, while a 10x multiplier doubles it to 20.

Use the roll multipliers in cases where you require thousands of points to complete a single milestone.

Participating in the Twinkle Tree event within the Monopoly Go universe grants access to a plethora of exclusive rewards.

To maximize the benefits of this experience, looking into the rewards and trends in past tournaments can help you refine your strategy and deepen your comprehension of the game dynamics.

You can also check out various YouTube videos of players giving valuable tips based on their experiences in previous events and tournaments.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
