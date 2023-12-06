Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland: All event rewards, milestones and more

After the Heartfelt Holidays, and Twinkle Tree event, Scopely is inviting tycoons to celebrate the holidays in Monopoly Go's Winter Wonderland. Kicking off on December 6, 2023, this event celebrates the holidays with plenty of rewards like dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and more. Gather specific tokens (Snowflakes) by landing on particular titles to complete milestones and earn those bonuses.
Read on to check out all the amazing rewards on offer.
All Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland event rewards, milestones, and more
The Winter Wonderland is now live in Monopoly Go, and tycoons can earn exquisite rewards during this event. It offers plenty of sticker packs you can grab for reaching different milestones.
Complete all the milestones featured in the event to complete your board faster. Here is the full list of rewards Winter Wonderland offers:
The new season has 12 sticker packs, each of which can help you earn an enormous amount of cash, free dice rolls, and other bonuses. Furthermore, these rewards will also help you increase your net worth. Earn in-game cash to upgrade your board’s buildings and become a top gun in the title.
Here are some tips to help you win more from the event
This latest Monopoly Go event requires you to land on specific tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens. Landing on these tiles will earn you two points. However, you have options to increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.
Using an x10 roll multiplier can help you earn 20 points at once in this event. However, using it will reduce 10 dice rolls from your stock at once. Therefore, using them properly is crucial to get the best benefits.
However, even with such amazing features, completing any event will require hundreds or maybe thousands of dice rolls. You can check this article on how to grab free dice rolls to increase your chances of completing the Winter Wonderlands event.
The Prize Drop event is also currently underway in the highly social title. You can earn exclusive Peg-E tokens to play the pinball-like minigame for even greater bonuses.
The Winter Wonderland event will be live until December 10, 2023, in Monopoly Go. Act faster to complete all these milestones.