Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland: All event rewards, milestones and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Dec 06, 2023 16:51 GMT
Monopoly Go, Winter Wonderland
Check out all the list of rewards for Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland event (Image via Scopely)

After the Heartfelt Holidays, and Twinkle Tree event, Scopely is inviting tycoons to celebrate the holidays in Monopoly Go's Winter Wonderland. Kicking off on December 6, 2023, this event celebrates the holidays with plenty of rewards like dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and more. Gather specific tokens (Snowflakes) by landing on particular titles to complete milestones and earn those bonuses.

Read on to check out all the amazing rewards on offer.

All Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland event rewards, milestones, and more

The Winter Wonderland is now live in Monopoly Go, and tycoons can earn exquisite rewards during this event. It offers plenty of sticker packs you can grab for reaching different milestones.

Complete all the milestones featured in the event to complete your board faster. Here is the full list of rewards Winter Wonderland offers:

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

15 dice rolls

2

5

5 Peg-E tokens

3

10

Green Sticker pack

4

75

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash rewards

6

15

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

7

20

8 Peg-E tokens

8

25

Cash rewards

9

150

230 dice rolls and Orange Sticker pack

10

30

15 Peg-E tokens

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash rewards

13

45

20 Peg-E tokens

14

350

500 dice rolls

15

45

Orange Sticker pack

16

50

10 Mins Cash Grab

17

60

30 Peg-E tokens

18

70

Cash rewards

19

550

Holiday Snata Hat token, 200 dice rolls

20

75

Pink Sticker pack

21

70

40 Peg-E tokens

22

80

80 dice rolls

23

100

Cash rewards

24

1K

1K dice rolls

25

100

Blue Sticker pack

26

110

15 Mins High Roller

27

125

60 Peg-E tokens

28

130

Cash rewards

29

1.4K

1.2K dice rolls, Blue Star Sticker pack

30

140

Cash rewards

31

145

70 Peg-E tokens

32

150

Cash rewards

33

175

Blue Sticker pack

34

1.8K

1.5K dice rolls

35

250

85 Peg-E tokens

36

300

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

450

Purple Sticker pack

38

600

Cash rewards

39

4K

3.2K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

40

700

100 Peg-E tokens

41

800

Cash rewards

42

900

700 dice rolls

43

3K

Cash rewards and 700 dice rolls

44

1K

130 Peg-E tokens

45

1.1K

5 Mins Cash Boost event

46

1.2K

Purple Sticker pack

47

1.3K

Cash rewards

48

6.5K

6.5K dice rolls, Purple Sticker pack

The new season has 12 sticker packs, each of which can help you earn an enormous amount of cash, free dice rolls, and other bonuses. Furthermore, these rewards will also help you increase your net worth. Earn in-game cash to upgrade your board’s buildings and become a top gun in the title.

Here are some tips to help you win more from the event

Follow these tips to win more in this latest event (Image via Scopely)
Follow these tips to win more in this latest event (Image via Scopely)

This latest Monopoly Go event requires you to land on specific tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens. Landing on these tiles will earn you two points. However, you have options to increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.

Using an x10 roll multiplier can help you earn 20 points at once in this event. However, using it will reduce 10 dice rolls from your stock at once. Therefore, using them properly is crucial to get the best benefits.

However, even with such amazing features, completing any event will require hundreds or maybe thousands of dice rolls. You can check this article on how to grab free dice rolls to increase your chances of completing the Winter Wonderlands event.

The Prize Drop event is also currently underway in the highly social title. You can earn exclusive Peg-E tokens to play the pinball-like minigame for even greater bonuses.

The Winter Wonderland event will be live until December 10, 2023, in Monopoly Go. Act faster to complete all these milestones.

