Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland: All event rewards, milestones and more

After the Heartfelt Holidays, and Twinkle Tree event, Scopely is inviting tycoons to celebrate the holidays in Monopoly Go's Winter Wonderland. Kicking off on December 6, 2023, this event celebrates the holidays with plenty of rewards like dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and more. Gather specific tokens (Snowflakes) by landing on particular titles to complete milestones and earn those bonuses.

Read on to check out all the amazing rewards on offer.

All Monopoly Go Winter Wonderland event rewards, milestones, and more

The Winter Wonderland is now live in Monopoly Go, and tycoons can earn exquisite rewards during this event. It offers plenty of sticker packs you can grab for reaching different milestones.

Complete all the milestones featured in the event to complete your board faster. Here is the full list of rewards Winter Wonderland offers:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 15 dice rolls 2 5 5 Peg-E tokens 3 10 Green Sticker pack 4 75 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 15 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 7 20 8 Peg-E tokens 8 25 Cash rewards 9 150 230 dice rolls and Orange Sticker pack 10 30 15 Peg-E tokens 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash rewards 13 45 20 Peg-E tokens 14 350 500 dice rolls 15 45 Orange Sticker pack 16 50 10 Mins Cash Grab 17 60 30 Peg-E tokens 18 70 Cash rewards 19 550 Holiday Snata Hat token, 200 dice rolls 20 75 Pink Sticker pack 21 70 40 Peg-E tokens 22 80 80 dice rolls 23 100 Cash rewards 24 1K 1K dice rolls 25 100 Blue Sticker pack 26 110 15 Mins High Roller 27 125 60 Peg-E tokens 28 130 Cash rewards 29 1.4K 1.2K dice rolls, Blue Star Sticker pack 30 140 Cash rewards 31 145 70 Peg-E tokens 32 150 Cash rewards 33 175 Blue Sticker pack 34 1.8K 1.5K dice rolls 35 250 85 Peg-E tokens 36 300 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 450 Purple Sticker pack 38 600 Cash rewards 39 4K 3.2K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack 40 700 100 Peg-E tokens 41 800 Cash rewards 42 900 700 dice rolls 43 3K Cash rewards and 700 dice rolls 44 1K 130 Peg-E tokens 45 1.1K 5 Mins Cash Boost event 46 1.2K Purple Sticker pack 47 1.3K Cash rewards 48 6.5K 6.5K dice rolls, Purple Sticker pack

The new season has 12 sticker packs, each of which can help you earn an enormous amount of cash, free dice rolls, and other bonuses. Furthermore, these rewards will also help you increase your net worth. Earn in-game cash to upgrade your board’s buildings and become a top gun in the title.

Here are some tips to help you win more from the event

Follow these tips to win more in this latest event (Image via Scopely)

This latest Monopoly Go event requires you to land on specific tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens. Landing on these tiles will earn you two points. However, you have options to increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.

Using an x10 roll multiplier can help you earn 20 points at once in this event. However, using it will reduce 10 dice rolls from your stock at once. Therefore, using them properly is crucial to get the best benefits.

However, even with such amazing features, completing any event will require hundreds or maybe thousands of dice rolls. You can check this article on how to grab free dice rolls to increase your chances of completing the Winter Wonderlands event.

The Prize Drop event is also currently underway in the highly social title. You can earn exclusive Peg-E tokens to play the pinball-like minigame for even greater bonuses.

The Winter Wonderland event will be live until December 10, 2023, in Monopoly Go. Act faster to complete all these milestones.