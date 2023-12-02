Monopoly Go new Heartfelt Holidays season: Albums, rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays brings plenty of events, tournaments, and more. However, unlike its predecessors, this event will only be live in the game for a month. Thus, tycoons are rushing for every guide that can help them complete the season-long sticker collection fiesta.

While each season brings plenty of amazing events and tournaments to help tycoons complete their boards faster, the main attraction remains the sticker collection event. Here's everything you need to know about it this season.

What are all the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays sticker albums and rewards?

All sticker albums in Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays season (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays sticker collection event kicked off once the season went live on December 1, 2023. Players require 34 one-star stickers, 21 two-star stickers, 19 three-star stickers, 12 four-star stickers, eight golden four-star stickers, and five golden five-star stickers to complete their sticker album collection.

This Heartfelt Holidays sticker collection event features 12 albums, completing all of which will grant you 10K dice rolls, cash rewards (in-game currency for building upgrades), and an event-exclusive token for the board. Here are all the albums and their rewards.

Holiday Dinner: 225 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Sweater Paty: 250 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Winter Traditions: 300 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Santa’s Workshop: 325 dice rolls, Cash Rewards, and Merry Spruce Shield skin Festive Feasts: 350 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Nutcracker Dreams: 375 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Sweet Home: 425 dice rolls, Cash Rewards, and Mr. Frosty Player Token The Perfect Gift: 500 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Snowed In: 600 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Holiday Bakes: 700 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Outdoor Fun: 1.1K dice rolls and Cash Rewards Monopoly World: 1.5K dice rolls and Cash Rewards

Each album requires nine stickers to complete, bringing the total count to 108. These stickers are divided into different rarities. While getting the one-star and two-star variants is easier, the five-star sticker and five-star golden sticker packs are quite tough to find.

How to find stickers in Monopoly Go?

Event rewards

Land on these tiles to grab points for the ongoing Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event (Image via Scopely)

Scopely runs numerous events that bring plenty of amazing rewards, including different types of sticker packs. The green ones will help you get one-star stickers, the Yellow variants bring two-star stickers, and the Pink, Blue, and Purple ones bring three, four, and five-star stickers, respectively.

These rewards often provide Golden Sticker packs, which can also be obtained in the Heartfelt Holidays event.

Quick Wins

Grab the Quick Wins for more sticker packs in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go brings “Quick Wins” Challenges every day. These challenges require you to complete simple tasks, like landing on specific tiles or performing a “Shut Down” or “Bank Heist.” Completing these objectives also increases your chances of getting sticker packs.

Daily rewards

Log into the game every day for extra rewards in Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays season (Image via Scopely)

You can also grab the sticker packs from the Daily Rewards in-game. Log in to the game every day to grab these bonuses, which include dice rolls, cash rewards, and certain sticker packs.

Tournaments, partner events, and other events

Scopely regularly organizes one-day or two-day tournaments that offer plenty of gifts. While ranking among the top ten participants by the end of these tournaments can provide sticker packs, dice rolls, and more, you can also earn gifts from surprise gift boxes.

Partner events, Prize Drop, and Wheel Spins also reward you with sticker packs.

Item Shop

The in-game shop offers plenty of amazing rewards (Image via Scopely)

You can buy the required sticker packs from the in-game shop as well. However, note that these acquisitions cost real money.

Trading

Trading stickers with your in-game friends is probably the best way to grab the required stickers, especially when you don’t want to use money. Feel free to check out our article to learn how to trade cards with friends.

The Heartfelt Holidays season will last until January 4, 2024. Therefore, you must act fast to complete sticker albums and gain amazing bonuses. Follow us for more game-related guides.