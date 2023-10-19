Monster Hunter Now free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Monster Hunter Now is becoming one of the most popular AR games worldwide. It has bagged over ten million downloads a month after its release. As a Hunter, you slay giant monsters and obtain their parts to forge weapons and armor. You must use Zenny, an in-game currency, to upgrade your equipment and enhance combat prowess. There are additional resources such as Paintballs, Potions, and more to aid in your quest.

Obtaining resources requires slaying monsters, clearing quests, or buying from the in-app or web store. However, Niantic also releases redeemable codes that grant these items for free. This article lists all Monster Hunter Now codes providing freebies in October 2023 and steps to redeem them.

Use following Monster Hunter Now codes to get freebies in October 2023

Expand Tweet

Niantic releases Monster Hunter Now codes on various occasions. For instance, they dropped one when the game hit five million downloads. Another was compensation when developers announced the wrong date for Pink Rathian's appearance.

Niantic announced on X that the title hit ten million downloads on October 19, 2023. And to celebrate the occasion, they released a new code.

Here's the list of all active codes for October 2023 and their respective free rewards:

WTBJDURHUMD9J (Expires on October 31): Paintball × 3

MHNow10M (Expires on November 21): Zenny × 5000, Wander Droplet × 1, and Potion × 2

You must redeem them before they expire to claim the applicable freebies successfully in this action RPG title. Moreover, you must type them out in the format provided by Niantic.

Steps to redeem Monster Hunter Now codes

Enter the code in the box and hit Apply to claim free rewards. (Image via Niantic)

You can redeem the code via the official redemption website. Here are the steps to do so:

Head over to the code redemption website.

Sign in with the email ID or Niantic ID you linked with the app by hitting the Sign In to Redeem button.

You will see a new webpage with your details, such as in-game name, total Gems, and Hunter Rank.

Type out or copy-paste the above codes one after another below the Enter Offer Code box.

Click the Apply button at the right corner of the box.

Open the app on your mobile device and tap the Confirm button in the Offer Redemption Rewards box that appears to claim the rewards.

That concludes our Monster Hunter Now codes and guide to redeem. Follow Sportskeeda to get more codes for various RPGs and stay updated.