Monster Hunter Now free codes and steps to redeem (September 2023)

Monster Hunter Now, developed by Niantic and Capcom, has grown popular within a few days of release. The game offers a variety of armor and six types of weapons to fight against monsters. It features an in-game currency, Zenny, for upgrading and overgrading equipment, enhancing their combat power. In your quest, you will fight monsters of different sizes and mark large ones with Paintballs to hunt them later.

There are numerous other items that help in your monster-hunting journey. They are available by either purchasing or completing quests. You can also get them for free using redeem codes. This article lists all active Monster Hunter Now codes and a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

All Active Monster Hunter Now Redeem Codes (September 2023)

Niantic has released a new redemption code for fans to obtain freebies. They dropped it on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the first week of launch, this action RPG title has bagged five million downloads, and Niantic provided the code to celebrate this milestone.

Redeem Code: MHN5M

Rewards: Zenny × 5,000 and Paintball × 2

The above code is valid until October 12, 2023, and should be redeemed before this date, as it won't provide rewards afterward. Additionally, each Monster Hunter Now player can get freebies from the above code only once.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming the Monster Hunter Now codes

A screenshot of the Code Redemption webpage for Monster Hunter. (Image via Niantic)

You can redeem the Monster Hunter Now code via the code redemption website. As of this writing, there is no way to use the developer offerings within the game. Here are the steps that help you get freebies:

Visit the code redemption website at https://store.monsterhunternow.com/offer-redemption.

Tap the Sign In to Redeem button.

button. Enter the credentials linked with your in-game account.

A new webpage appears with details such as your in-game name, Hunter Rank, and the number of Gems you possess.

Type or Copy-paste the above code into the Enter Offer Code box.

box. Hit the Apply button located in the box’s right corner.

button located in the box’s right corner. Open the app and tap the Confirm button in the Offer Redemption Rewards dialog box that appears.

You must be careful while redeeming the above developer offering. They are case-sensitive, and you should type in the same format provided by Niantic. Copying and pasting the code is the best way to redeem the code without any errors.

Players signed in to the app with their Apple ID cannot redeem the codes. However, they can link their account to another platform like Gmail and follow the steps above.

That concludes our free codes for September 2023 and steps to redeem them. Hunters can check out our Monster Hunter Now monsters and their details guide for an easy in-game journey.