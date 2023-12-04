Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update: Launch date, new monsters, weapons, events and more

Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost will be the first major update the game will be receiving, and the community is excited about the latest experience that comes with it. The previous addition to the Monsterverse, MH Now, initially arrived with limited monsters and weapons, making the title somewhat monotonous for the community.

However, this is about to change as the new Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update has promised plenty of new monsters, weapons, and a lot more.

Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update will arrive this December

Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost will appear globally on December 7, 2023. The official website promises two new weapon types, four new monsters, and plenty more fresh content to enhance your hunting experience. Below are all the regional release dates and times:

Australia: December 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC +11)

December 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC +11) Japan: December 7, 2023, at 9:00 AM (UTC +9)

December 7, 2023, at 9:00 AM (UTC +9) Hong Kong: December 7, 2023, at 8:00 AM (UTC +8)

December 7, 2023, at 8:00 AM (UTC +8) United Kingdom: December 7, 2023, at midnight (UTC)

December 7, 2023, at midnight (UTC) United States: December 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM (UTC -5)

December 6, 2023, at 7:00 PM (UTC -5) Los Angeles, United States: December 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM (UTC -8)

Zinogre, Barioth, and other monsters to appear in Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update

Niantic has recently confirmed the new monsters that are about to appear in the game with the latest update. The new monsters (namely Zinogre, Banbaro, Radobaan, and Barioth) will be available once you complete the Urgent Quests that occur in every chapter of the Special Quest. Read on to find out everything you need to know about these new additions.

Zinogre

Zinogre is the latest monster in MH Now. (Image via Niantic)

While the Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost event brings plenty of fresh content, Zinogre seems to be the highlight of the latest update. Its arrival was teased during the Tokyo Game Show presentations, and Hunters have been waiting for their favorite prey ever since.

This fanged wyvern uses thunderous strikes to put up a strong fight against the Hunters. Therefore, it will be crucial for them to have Thunder-element weapons to defeat these monsters.

Note that, unlike the other new additions, these winged wyverns will disappear from the game after the Special Quest, only to reappear in the upcoming Zinogre Onslaught event from December 15 to 17, 2023.

Barioth

Barioth is another great addition in MH Now new update. (Image via Niantic)

Barioth was among the first-teased monsters as Monster Hunter Now showed its equipment in the game. The aggressive and agile Ice Tusk dragon will appear frequently around the icy areas. Therefore, dodge its devastating ice attacks and use fire and thunder element weapons to defeat this monster.

Radobaan

Radobaan will be rolling in soon in MH Now. (Image via Niantic)

Radobaan is another new monster to arrive in Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update. This monster uses its exoskeleton for both attacks and defense. Covered in bones, this wyvern will roll around to attack.

This bone hammer wyvern will try to injure Hunters by poking them with these spikes, and it might also use sleeping gas to stun them. Dragon elements and Blast Status have been particularly effective against this monster in the earlier titles of the Monsterverse.

Banbaro

Be careful from rock-throwing Banbaro in MH Now. (Image via Niantic)

Banbaro is another top-tier monster initially teased to appear in the title. The Iceborne returns in Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update after its debut in Monster Hunter World.

This indomitable bull-like monster will charge towards you with its gigantic horns. Its ability to throw rocks makes it dangerous in long and close ranges. However, the Dragon element can also be helpful when fighting these wyverns.

Will Dual Blades arrive in Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update?

Launched on September 14, 2023, Monster Hunter Now arrived with a lot of promises to the community. However, per the comments under the official page’s posts, it has been disheartening for many of them. Some complained that the game was becoming boring, while others disliked the limited arsenal of the title.

However, things might change as the first major update arrives this December. Niantic has recently adjusted quite a few things in its latest v66 update. Now, the Monster Hunter Now Fulminations in the Frost update arrive with two new weapon types. Read on to learn more.

Dual Blades

Slay your favorite wyverns with the new Dual Blades in MH Now. (Image via Niantic)

While Zinogre is a favorite prey for the Hunters of Monsterverse, Dual Blades are probably their most favorite weapons. These weapons hit quickly while allowing you more stability. This mobile weapon will launch attacks in quick succession.

The Demon Mode will also switch up the actions and enhance your performance. Dual Blades will arrive with a stamina gauge, used to launch attacks in the Demon Mode. The mode will end once the stamina has run out.

Heveanly Blade Dance (SP), the special skill of the weapon, will launch a series of attacks inflicting high damage on the monsters.

Lance

Lances are among the best weapons in the Monsterverse. (Image via Niantic)

This weapon allows you to guard by performing a Hold Action and also boosts your defense. However, timing will be crucial while using the weapon, as performing a Counter-Thurst at the right time will help you guard against monster attacks that inflict high damage.

Dash Attack, the special skill of the new weapon, will launch a lethal, full-throttle thrust that will penetrate every defense at once.

The December Event Lineup

December brings some amazing events to MH Now.

The time-limited Qualily’s event has arrived on December 1, 2023, and will be live until December 6, 2023.

Zinogre Onslaught will be live from December 15 to 17, 2023.

