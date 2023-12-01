Monster Hunter Now v66 patch notes: Release date, weapon adjustments, and other changes

Developer and publisher Niantic announces a major update every three months, beginning with the Monster Hunter Now v66 patch updates. The first major update as per the title’s website, will arrive in December 2023, and it promises new and unique weapons, new monsters to hunt, and more. The developer has also decided to bring in some special weapon adjustments to make it more enjoyable for the community.

As per the official website, Niantic considered gamers' feedback while planning the upcoming adjustments and changes to enhance Hunters’ experiences. This article gives you a detailed description of the latest Monster Hunter Now v66 patch notes.

All upcoming changes and adjustments in the Monster Hunter Now v66 patch notes

In an official X post on December 1, 2023, Monster Hunter Now confirmed the upcoming weapon adjustments. However, the title brings plenty of other exciting changes with the latest Monster Hunter Now v66.

Monster Hunter Now v66 went live on both Android and iOS after the server update on November 30, 2023. The developer has fixed some known issues and made adjustments to the main features. Check them out to bolster your chances of winning.

Main Feature Adjustments

The developer has made some Monster adjustments to enhance the gameplay experience. The delay in the monsters becoming stunned or paralyzed has been reduced. The small monsters’ sizes have been changed realistically.

The weapon list has been enhanced, and the weapons are sorted by different types of weapons, Grades, Element, Value, and others. Besides, Niantic has also brought more clarity to the result displaying section. The names and the icons are now more prominently visible.

New winter theme and general UI update

Monster Hunter Now has a new winter theme (Image via Niantic)

Since Niantic promised the latest “Fulminations in the Frost” update, gamers have been waiting for an all-new winter theme. The new fall-themed UI has finally arrived in the title. The event banners will be showcased on the launch screen during the event from now on.

The developer has also brought an exciting new General UI update to the game. The Story section will now also feature the number of times you have completed the main story since its first completion. Upon completing a chapter or a playthrough in the Main Story, the presentation has also been updated.

All the upcoming Weapon Adjustments

Claims on the website state that the developer believed in having a good balance between different weapon types in the title. Therefore, they tried to find out if different weapons' characteristics were expressed accurately or if there were any strengths of a weapon type that were too powerful or too weak in the meta.

Sword and Shield

Sword and Shield are among the favorite Hunter weapons in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

The overall damage reduction rate of the weapon while guarding against wyvern attacks is getting reduced.

Sword and Shield will now provide a perfect guard to reduce damage more than normal guarding. It will also activate an Offensive Guard skill.

The transition from guard position to backstep will now be quicker.

Great Sword

The invincibility window while tackling a monster will happen sooner.

After a jumping wide slash, players can now tackle the monster with another charged slash by tapping and holding.

The transition from a charged slash to the next level of charged slash will happen faster.

Players will be evading quicker than ever with the recent changes.

Hammer

Hammers are a reliable weapon (Image via Niantic)

Players can move smoothly towards the locked-on target while using a lock-on before charging the Hammer.

Retreating while using the Hammer is also made easy.

Bow

Damage reduction will be greater when there is a distance between the Hunter and the wyvern.

The larger monsters will be more resistant to the weapon, even at their weak spots.

The charge level will be two levels in case of a perfect evade.

The rapid arrow speed has been increased for better accuracy.

Light Bowgun

Light Bowgun is another popular MH Now weapon (Image via Niantic)

Damage reduction when the distance between you and another monster will be bigger.

The large monsters will be resistant to shots aimed at their weaker areas.

A bonus of +1 ammunition will be granted in the event of a perfect evade with maxed-out ammo.

The official website also states that they wanted to achieve a certain balance. With the close-range weapons making users prone to taking more damage, those will now compensate by becoming the most damage-dealing weapons, providing an incredible user experience.

On the other hand, long-range weapons lower the risk of getting damaged. Thus, the changes in these weapons cases will force the players to inflict a more strategic battle approach. These weapons will now create the need for more accurate aiming for more damage.

Monster Hunter Now v66 patch updates arrived in time before the upcoming December update. Follow us for all the updates in the title.