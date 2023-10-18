Monster Hunter Now Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event: Quests, exclusive armor, and more

Monster Hunter Now, a popular AR game by Niantic, is ready to host its first Halloween-themed event. The developers announced all the details on October 18, 2023. After slaying Tobi-Kadachi in the first weekend and Pink Rathian in the second, players can now hunt a different-looking Kulu-Ya-Ku, forge an event-exclusive debut armor, and purchase Halloween packs from the store.

This concludes all events lined up for the spooky month. Hunters can clear several quests to earn completion rewards. Additionally, Jack-o'-Lanterns will adorn the field during the event period. This article details Monster Hunter Now’s upcoming Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event quests, dates, requirements, and more.

Full details about the Monster Hunter Now Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event starts on October 25. (Image via X)

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event will run for a week, from Wednesday, October 25, 9:00 AM to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:59 PM local time. Niantic will begin rolling out Halloween Pumpkin Hunt quests on October 25.

Like other event quests, Hunters must gather special items and hunt certain large monsters. Clearing the quests rewards Pumpkin Tickets, which one can use to forge and upgrade an event-exclusive headgear, Jack-o’- Head armor.

A Halloween Medal Acquisition Quest will also be available to Hunters from Saturday, October 28, 9:00 AM to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:59 PM local time. Clearing the quests will reward the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt Medal. Players must claim the quest rewards before October 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

A different-looking Kulu-Ya-Ku appears

Kulu-Ya-Ku guide in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

In a Halloween-themed appearance, Kulu-Ya-Ku will spawn from Saturday, October 28, 9:00 AM to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:59 PM local time. This bird wyvern will hold a pumpkin-like rock and spawn faster than usual. Slaying this Kulu-Ya-Ku rewards Pumpkin Tickets that help and forge Jack-o’-Head armor.

Event requirements

Participating in Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event quests will be available to players reaching Hunter Rank 11 or above. They can view the details by visiting the Special Quest tab in-game. Kulu-Ya-Ku holding a pumpkin-like rock will also spawn for Hunters reaching Hunter Rank 11 or above.

They can mark Kulu-Ya-Ku with paintballs during the event and hunt them even after the event ends. Hunters can still get Pumpkin Tickets by hunting marked Kulu-Ya-Ku with pumpkin-like rocks after the event.

Event-exclusive equipment: Jack-o’-Head

Monster Hunter Now Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event will debut Jack-o'-Head armor. (Image via Niantic)

Halloween-exclusive headgear, Jack-o’-Head, will debut through Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event. Players must use Pumpkin Tickets to forge and upgrade. After using 70 Pumpkin Tickets to level up, upgrading it further requires regular materials.

Jack-o’-Head possesses a Special Skill: Solidarity. The effect increases attacking stats if more players in a party activate it. Moreover, its impact will be five times more if one uses Solidarity during the event.

Special Halloween packs for sale

Niantic will add one Halloween-themed special time-limited pack at the in-game shop and another exclusively at the Web Store. The pricing details will be available after the event starts on October 25, 2023. Here are the content of each pack:

In-game store Halloween pack:

Potion × 10

Paintball × 2

Wander Droplet × 2

Special Carving Knife × 2

Web-store exclusive Halloween pack:

Potion × 30

Paintball × 6

Wander Droplet × 6

Special Carving Knife × 3

That concludes our Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event details. Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated on the gaming world to get Monster Hunter Now guides.