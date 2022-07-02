Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak guide - How to disable Switch Skill Hover text

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak might have retained the core elements from the earlier games, but it has also introduced some new features. One of the biggest changes is that players can enjoy the ability to change their Switch Skills. This can be done directly in combat, making it extremely useful, based on the situation. The expansion has made several important improvements that weren't there in the base version, and it's sure to make the fans happy.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a new expansion that has been added to the base game. It takes players on a new adventure where the event takes place on a later timeline where players will meet new characters and defeat new enemies. Additionally, Capcom has also made several tweaks to the game mechanics and the ability to Switch Skills is one of them. It will now allow players to not only switch between different skills but also keep it equipped at the same time.

Switching skills has become much easier with the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion

While players will be enjoying the new feature, they might not like the text that describes the skills. The text is useful at the start, but it can become cumbersome later. Fortunately, there is an easy way to turn off the text if players wish to do so.

Players need to complete the following steps to turn off the Switch Skill text in the game:

Open the in-game menu and go to the system's section.

Under the system's section, go to options.

In the options, there will be the game settings tab.

Under this option, players will be able to find the HUD settings.

There, players can toggle the Switch Skills text if they want to and turn it off. Doing so will no longer display the description text of the skills.

What can fans expect in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

The events in the new expansion occur after the base game, and it takes the players back to Kamura village. The peace has been disturbed by the Lunagaron, and players will be tasked with finding a solution to the problem.

The new expansion features a new story and has received several tweaks. Many features from the base game have been improved based on the players' requests. Hunting mechanics have received several changes to make the hunts feel livelier.

There are new enemies, which will also add new challenges for the players. The new Master rank will offer a greater test for the players but will come with different rewards to make it worthy of their time. Players will also find several new weapons that will make monster-hunting easier.

Lastly, players will have to travel to new areas to fulfill the in-game objectives. There will also be new characters they will be able to meet and interact with to learn more about the lore of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

