Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Pre-order bonus, pre-order start date and more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak officially has a release date for June 2022. Similar to the “Iceborne” expansion for Monster Hunter World, it will feature new environments, new challenges and so much more.

Here’s what fans can expect from the pre-order bonus, as well as other content coming with the game.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s pre-order bonus and more revealed

While the release date for the expansion is June 30, 2022, the pre-orders begin today, March 15, 2022.

There will also be a Deluxe Edition of the game, and for fans just getting to the game, there will be a Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set to purchase. The Deluxe Edition will come with the following items:

“Dragonsbane” Hunter layered armor set

“C Hnound” Malamute layered armor set

“F Devout” P alico layered armor set

“Take Aim” gesture set

“Fight” pose set

“Elegant Eye” face paint

“Fluffy Curls” hairstyle

There will also be a Deluxe Kit for the digital version of the game. Those that pre-order the game will gain access to the “Striped Cat” layered armor set for their Palico and the “Loyal Dog” layered armor set for their palamutes.

There are three terrifying new threats as well. The Three Lords. Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Malzeno are the biggest threats in this new region and it will be up to the hunters to deal with the threat.

Garangolm is a monster that resembles a primate and can use fire and water elemental attacks. Lunagaron is a fanged wyvern that can unleash powerful ice attacks, and then there’s the mighty Malzeno.

Resembling a European dragon, little is known about it other than the fact that it has the power to take down powerful monsters like Rathalos.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will feature a new outpost, Elgado Outpost, alongside a new cast of characters to interact with. Dame Fiorayne will be the character that seeks out the players and requests their aid to deal with the threat.

It will also feature a new area, The Citadel will be a key area, which will feature new lifeforms such as Morphed Wirebugs and Marionette Spiders.

New players won’t be left out either. The game will have exclusive armor, weapons, and talismans being handed out to new players to get them started. On June 30, 2022, the expansion will launch and bring a wealth of new content for its fans.

Edited by Saman