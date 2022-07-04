Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak- Should you kill or capture monsters in Master Rank?

The highly anticipated DLC, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is finally live, and players are loving the content that the Master Rank expansion comes with.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a welcome challenge over the base game. Many in the community feel that it is one of the best expansions to have ever hit the franchise, as it irons out almost all of the inconsistencies of the base game.

With a lot going on in Sunbreak, from new Elder Dragons and Decorations to unique armor passives and switch skills, there are a great number of things to take in. Players spend hours creating their late-game build, maxing out their utility and DPS numbers to make the late-game grind that much easier.

Rare monster parts are needed to create some of the more powerful weapons and sets in the game. Hence, players wonder whether capturing monsters or slaying them is the best way to get the parts that they are searching for.

Today’s guide will go over this conundrum and talk about “killing vs capturing” in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Should you kill or capture in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Unlike in Monster Hunter World and Iceborne, the killing and capturing mechanism in Rise works a bit differently. Where in the previous franchise entry, capturing a monster meant more monster materials, that certainly is not the case when it comes to Rise and Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter World allows players to get their hands on additional monster loot when they capture it, instead of straight-up killing it. Thus, they have a higher probability of gaining rare monster parts when trapping and sleep-bombing the monster instead of killing them where they stand.

In Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak, however, the mechanism works differently as the number of monster parts they reward the players are more or less the same. The differences lie in the type of monster parts, and some parts can only be obtained by either capturing a monster or killing it, but not both.

One good way to learn the rewards of the monster parts is as follows:

Viewing Hunter Notes

Going to Large Monsters

Check the material drop rate for the parts that they want

If a particular part does not drop through carving the monster, then the percentage there will be nil, which means that the part will only be rewarded once players catch it.

Hence, unlike World, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak promotes both the carving and capturing of monsters. The method of mission completion will depend on the quest objective and the part that the hunter is specifically looking for.

For new players, it is important to note here that when it comes to Elder Dragons, the only way to acquire materials from them is by killing them. As traps like Pitfall and Shock do not work on them, these monsters cannot be captured, but only carved.

