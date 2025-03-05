Monster Hunter Wilds: All currently known errors and fixed issues

Monster Hunter Wilds' list of currently known errors and issues that have been fixed includes quite a few problems that players have been complaining about since the game launched. The latest entry to the iconic series hasn't had smooth sailing since its release, and hunters have been running into bugs that are halting their progress and negatively impacting their in-game experience.

Ad

This article jots down the list of currently known errors that are being investigated by the developers, along with errors that have already been fixed in previous patches.

All Monster Hunter Wilds Fixed Issues

As of March 4, 2025, the following MH Wilds issues have been fixed:

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The “Grill a Meal” and “Ingredient Center” features cannot be unlocked even after meeting the progress criteria.

When heading to Azuz during Main Mission: Chapter 2-1 “Toward Fervent Fields,” players keep falling through the map.

The Monster Field Guide cannot be accessed.

During Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 “A World Turned Upside Down,” an NPC may not appear, preventing further progression.

At the Smithy, an issue may occur where tutorials are repeatedly shown, disabling certain options in the menu.

When guarding a monster’s attack with a lance using Power Guard under certain conditions, the weapon flashes in red, but the effect is not activated.

When using a mantle, a Weapon Equipment Skill may mistakenly be activated.

Some effects may be displayed continuously when using certain skills, such as Peak Performance and Self-Improvement.

When successfully performing an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive’s Descending Slash under certain conditions, the hunter freezes and becomes unresponsive to any controls.

Addressed issues that occurred under certain conditions with screen rendering and causing force quits.

Ad

Trending

All currently known Monster Hunter Wilds errors

As of March 5, 2025, these are the MH Wilds issues that Capcom is currently investigating:

A network error occurs when firing an SOS flare right after a quest begins.

Link Members are not prioritized over other players and may not appear in some places, including Base Camps.

Palico’s attacks with blunt weapons do not inflict stun and exhaust damages.

The Meal Invitation event at Azuz and Sild does not occur on some occasions.

Some decorations may be removed from your equipment when using an Equipment Loadout.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If you're still on the fence about whether you should dive into the game, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review.

Check out other Monster Hunter Wilds guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.