Monster Hunter Wilds Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest unlock guide

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau has made its debut in Monster Hunter Wilds on April 30, 2025. Players can square up against the formidable beast provided they meet the requirements. In our article, we will discuss how to unlock and start the quest, while also delving into the duration of the event.

The Arch-Tempered monsters are event-exclusive variants of the normal Tempered version. In Monster Hunter Wilds, the latter are battle-hardened veterans of their species. The arch variant is a more difficult fight, showing some attack/pattern variations, dealing more damage, and having more health.

How to unlock the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

To face off with Arch-Tempered Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will need to be at least HR 50. Provided you have reached this HR, follow these steps:

  • Post/Join a Quest by interacting with Alma or the Grand Hub's Arena Quest Counter.
  • Select Event Quests.
  • The Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest is called A Silent Flash.

Once you select the quest, you will be able to either prepare for the fight or depart immediately. While we prepare a battle guide to help hunters fight the Arch-Tempered variant, you are advised to base your tactics on the Rey Dau battle guide. You should be wary of changes in attack patterns and more damage coming your way with each hit. Also note that the weather will be Sandtide.

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest rewards

The following rewards are available from completing the A Silent Flash event quest:

  • Ancient Orb - Armor
  • Ancient Orb - Sword
  • Ancient Weapon Fragment
  • Hard Armor Sphere
  • Heavy Armor Sphere
  • Rey Dau Certificate S
  • Rey Dau Certificate γ
  • Rey Dau Scale+
  • Rey Dau Carapace
  • Rey Dau Fulgurtalon
  • Rey Dau Boltohorn
  • Rey Dau Tail
  • Rey Dau Plate
  • Rey Dau Boltgem

Rey Dau Certificate γ is a necessary item to craft the γ variant of Rey Dau Armor.

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest details

The following information is currently known about the ongoing AT Rey Dau event:

  • It runs from April 30 to May 20.
  • It is an 8-star difficulty with 3-diamond strength fight.
  • The quest's time limit is 50 minutes, with 3 faints failure criteria.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can also currently engage in the proceedings of the Festival of Accord Blossomdance till April 23.

