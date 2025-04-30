Monster Hunter Wilds Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest unlock guide

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau has made its debut in Monster Hunter Wilds on April 30, 2025. Players can square up against the formidable beast provided they meet the requirements. In our article, we will discuss how to unlock and start the quest, while also delving into the duration of the event.

Ad

The Arch-Tempered monsters are event-exclusive variants of the normal Tempered version. In Monster Hunter Wilds, the latter are battle-hardened veterans of their species. The arch variant is a more difficult fight, showing some attack/pattern variations, dealing more damage, and having more health.

How to unlock the Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

To face off with Arch-Tempered Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will need to be at least HR 50. Provided you have reached this HR, follow these steps:

Ad

Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Post/Join a Quest by interacting with Alma or the Grand Hub's Arena Quest Counter.

by interacting with Alma or the Grand Hub's Arena Quest Counter. Select Event Quests .

. The Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest is called A Silent Flash.

Once you select the quest, you will be able to either prepare for the fight or depart immediately. While we prepare a battle guide to help hunters fight the Arch-Tempered variant, you are advised to base your tactics on the Rey Dau battle guide. You should be wary of changes in attack patterns and more damage coming your way with each hit. Also note that the weather will be Sandtide.

Ad

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Event Quest rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest rewards

Ad

The following rewards are available from completing the A Silent Flash event quest:

Ancient Orb - Armor

Ancient Orb - Sword

Ancient Weapon Fragment

Hard Armor Sphere

Heavy Armor Sphere

Rey Dau Certificate S

Rey Dau Certificate γ

Rey Dau Scale+

Rey Dau Carapace

Rey Dau Fulgurtalon

Rey Dau Boltohorn

Rey Dau Tail

Rey Dau Plate

Rey Dau Boltgem

Rey Dau Certificate γ is a necessary item to craft the γ variant of Rey Dau Armor.

Arch-Tempered Rey Dau quest details

The following information is currently known about the ongoing AT Rey Dau event:

Ad

It runs from April 30 to May 20 .

. It is an 8-star difficulty with 3-diamond strength fight.

with fight. The quest's time limit is 50 minutes, with 3 faints failure criteria.

Monster Hunter Wilds players can also currently engage in the proceedings of the Festival of Accord Blossomdance till April 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.