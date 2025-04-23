Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Blossomdance: Time, date, new content, and more

Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Blossomdance is the first seasonal event that players get to enjoy, and the celebrations kicked off earlier today (April 23). Cherry-blossom-themed equipment, decorations, and more are available as part of the occasion. The Grand Hub and available meals have also been adjusted to match the festive fervor.
Check out below to find out when the festivities come to an end, an attached countdown timer to keep a tab on when it concludes in your region, all the new content, and more.
Monster Hunter Wilds Festival of Accord Blossomdance guide
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
Blossomdance time, date, and more
Festival of Accord Blossomdance starts in Monster Hunter Wilds on April 23 at 12 am UTC and ends on May 7 at 11.59 pm UTC. The accompanying countdown timer will help you keep note of when the event ends in your time zone:
New content
The following new items are available as part of the Festival of Accord Blossomdance:
- Blossomdance Voucher
- Blossomdance Ticket
- Blossom Ticket
- Blossomdance Barrel
- Blossomdance Sushi Meal (available in the Canteen in the Grand Hub)
- Sakuratide Alpha Set (with Blossomdance Boon Skill)
- Palico Equipment (F Paper-Maiche and F Butterfly)
- New Alma Outfit
The following exclusive event quests are available as part of this seasonal celebration:
- That Won't Work on Me!
- Gravios Blockade
- Daugters of Carabosse
- Chemicus Nocturnus
- Careening Out of Control
The following Login Bonuses are available to Monster Hunter Wild players who log in during the Festival of Accord Blossomdance:
- Seikret decoration
- Pendants
- Gestures
- BGM track
- Pop-up camp gear options
- Pop-up camp customizations
- Hunter profile background
- Hunter profile pose
- Hunter profile nameplate
- Hunter profile titles
Blossomdance DLC Pack and other details
Monster Hunter Wilds players can pick up the paid Blossomdance DLC Pack ($14.99) from the store on their chosen platform. It includes the following:
- Alma Outfit: Spring Blossom Kimono
- Seikret Decoration: Majestic Dragon's Caparison
- Pendant Set Vol. 4
- Gesture Set Vol. 3
- Sticker Set: Blossomdance
Other than that, Lucky Vouchers have been increased to two per day, Limited Bounties will be updated every day, and Provisions Stockpile items will be on sale throughout the course of the season.
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.