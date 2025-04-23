How to get Blossomdance Voucher in Monster Hunter Wilds

Blossomdance Vouchers are available during the Festival of Accord Blossomdance through a couple of ways in Monster Hunter Wilds. It's a limited-time seasonal item that can be exchanged at the Canteen in the Grand Hub for a themed meal.
This article explains how you can get a Blossomdance Voucher in MH Wilds, how to use it, and more. Meanwhile, check out our guide on how to get Blossomdance Tickets to learn about the other seasonal item available currently.
Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get and use Blossomdance Voucher
How to get Blossomdance Voucher
Blossomdance Vouchers can be gathered from Login Bonuses daily during the Festival of Accord Blossomdance, Daily Limited Bounties (interact with Palico Support Desk), and the Sakuratide α Armor Set's Blossomdance Boon.
The last option is available when you equip at least two pieces of the Sakuratide α Armor Set. The bonus adds a possible pool of special items to quest completion rewards, including the voucher in question.
This is not a guaranteed method as you can end up with the other possible items in the pool, like Blossomdance Ticket, Blossom Barrel Bomb, Barrel Bowling Voucher, or Pick-a-meal Voucher.
How to use Blossomdance Voucher
Blossomdance Voucher is used in the Canteen of the Grand Hub to gain access to a specific themed dish that is available during the Festival of Accord Blossomdance in Monster Hunter Wilds. The dish is called Blossomdance Sushi Meal and can be quite useful with skill bonuses like Defender Meal (Hi) and Riser Meal.
Blossomdance Voucher is a Rarity 4 seasonal item that you can sell at 500z in MH Wilds. For those unaware, the Festival of Accord Blossomdance runs from Wednesday, April 23, at 12 am UTC to Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11.59 pm UTC. It brings cosmetic changes to the Grand Hub, themed armor, a unique Alma outfit, and more.
